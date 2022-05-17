OSWEGO COUNTY — An additional 18 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between May 8 and May 14, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang reminds residents that while this number is down slightly this week, the proportion of those 64 years and older who are hospitalized has remained high over the last two weeks.
“Vaccines remain the best tool for protecting our community — especially our most vulnerable populations,” he said. “They reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalizations, and death.”
“Over 800 vaccinations were administered to residents during the last week,” Huang added. “I encourage residents to continue taking this precaution to avoid virus spread. Being up to date on your COVID-19 vaccinations ensures you the best protection possible. You can get the COVID-19 vaccine at your local pharmacy, health care provider or at one of our county health department clinics.”
The Oswego County Health Department reported that 471 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19 from May 9 through May 15. This includes results from lab-confirmed tests and at-home tests.
The following report reflects data collected from May 9 through May 15:
• Number of lab/provider tests: 3,281
• Number of lab/provider positive cases: 344
• Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 10.48%
• Number of at-home positive test results: 127
The county’s COVID-19 community level remains “high,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The federal agency recommends that people in “high” areas wear a face mask indoors in public spaces, keep COVID-19 vaccinations up to date and get tested if they have symptoms. Individuals at high risk for severe illness may need to take additional precautions, such as avoiding poorly ventilated or crowded spaces.
The Oswego County Health Department holds vaccination clinics every Tuesday from 12:30-3:30 p.m. by appointment only. Clinics are also held the second Wednesday of each month, from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted on Wednesdays, but residents are strongly encouraged to go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to make an appointment to avoid wait times.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices. Facemasks are required at all clinics, and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated at a county clinic, while supplies last.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Oswego County developed a portal for residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results, exposure to the virus and get the necessary isolation/quarantine paperwork for schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.
Test results received from doctor’s offices, pharmacies and other testing sites do not need to be self-reported.
However, if isolation orders are needed for school, employers or other reasons, people can request these documents using the portal’s “Report a Positive (Laboratory) Test” option.
The health department encourages residents who test positive to immediately notify any close contacts.
The close contact should then go to the state’s website at coronavirus.health.ny.gov to find out if they meet the criteria for quarantine. If they do, they should report the exposure on the County Health Department’s online portal.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Callers may need to leave a message and a staff member will return the call.
