OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department reported that 295 residents tested positive for the COVID-19 virus from Sept. 5 through Sept. 11. This is up slightly from last week and includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests.

“It’s important for everyone to continue working together to keep our communities safe and healthy,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “Those who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate at home for five days and continue to wear a mask for another five days after that. Those who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 or who have a weakened immune system should consult with their health care provider before ending isolation.

Tags

Recommended for you