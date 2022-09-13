OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department reported that 295 residents tested positive for the COVID-19 virus from Sept. 5 through Sept. 11. This is up slightly from last week and includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests.
“It’s important for everyone to continue working together to keep our communities safe and healthy,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “Those who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate at home for five days and continue to wear a mask for another five days after that. Those who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 or who have a weakened immune system should consult with their health care provider before ending isolation.
“Getting vaccinated can help reduce both your chances of contracting the virus, and the severity of symptoms if you do,” she added. “And don’t forget the tried-and-true health measures such as face masking and frequent hand washing when it comes to limiting the spread of germs.”
The following report reflects the breakdown of data collected from Sept. 5-11:
• Number of lab/provider tests: 1,510
• Number of lab/provider positive cases: 223
• Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 14.77%
• Number of at-home positive test results: 72
In addition, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) reported four more COVID-19-related deaths of Oswego County residents in the last week, bringing the total to 206.
“It’s always sad to hear about losing our friends and neighbors,” said Dunsmoor. “We would like to extend our sincere condolences to their families and loved ones during this difficult time.”
Eight Oswego County residents who were hospitalized between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10 have also tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Oswego County’s community level remains at “medium.” The agency and NYSDOH continue to recommend that people keep their COVID-19 vaccinations up to date and get tested if they have symptoms. In addition, the CDC advises people who are at a high risk for severe illness to talk to their health care provider about whether they need to wear a mask or take other precautions.
The Oswego County Health Department offers weekly vaccination clinics at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. The clinics run every Tuesday from 12:30-3:30 p.m. by appointment only.
An additional clinic runs from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.
COVID-19 vaccines are available for children aged 6 months and older as well as adults at these clinics; however, there will be no booster shots available this Wednesday, Sept. 14. A booster clinic offering the Pfizer bivalent vaccine is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 for those 12 and older. Those requesting a bivalent booster shot should have had their last primary series vaccine or booster vaccine at least two months prior.
Walk-ins are accepted on Wednesdays, but people are strongly encouraged to go to make an appointment to avoid wait times and assure the vaccine will be available. Go to: health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines.
Facemasks are required at all county clinics, and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated, while supplies last. Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help those 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments for county clinics. Call 315-349-3484.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Callers may need to leave a message and a staff member will return the call.
Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 and vaccinations or booster shots.
