OSWEGO — The day after Oswego County banned local entities from transporting or housing migrants or asylum seekers without permission, the county began enforcing the order.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup issued an emergency order on Wednesday that prohibits motels, hotels, shelters and other multi-unit housing from temporarily housing migrants. The transport of migrants to the county is also banned.
The state or other entities that want to transport or house migrants here are required to obtain a license from the county health department or get written permission from Weatherup.
County Administrator Phil Church said Thursday that the health department was developing an application process for licenses and the sheriff’s office was handling enforcement, which at this point means notifying motels and hotels that might be approached about housing migrants.
The number of migrants in the state surged after Texas gave migrants who had crossed the border free bus rides to New York City. Officials there have struggled to provide temporary housing for tens of thousands of migrants and have moved some to other counties.
Weatherup’s order followed notification by state officials that Gov. Kathy Hochul is considering using SUNY campuses, such as SUNY Oswego, to temporarily house migrants. At least 10 counties have issued similar orders. Onondaga County issued a ban on Thursday.
County officials have expressed concern that the arrival of large numbers of migrants could shift the financial burden to local taxpayers. Church said that as a smaller rural county, Oswego County lacked the facilities or resources to care for significant numbers of migrants.
“We simply don’t have the capacity,” he said. “For New York City to send migrants out into other counties without any plans for caring for these folks is very poor public policy, very poor public planning.”
Sheriff Don Hilton echoed Church’s sentiment, saying that the county didn’t have the resources to take in the volume of migrants likely to be sent north and that the state hasn’t been forthcoming about where it might be locating migrants or when.
“Nobody seems to know where they’re going,” he said. “The governor’s office assured us no one would be brought to our jurisdiction without us being forewarned.”
The sheriff’s office has been making motel and hotel owners aware of the penalties for violating the emergency order. Under the order, the sheriff’s office can issue tickets for violations. Violations could result in a misdemeanor charge and civil penalties of up to $2,000 for each individual housed in violation of the order.
“Any legitimate business owner is not going to want to turn their hotel or motel into a migrant center,” Hilton said, adding that his office was focusing on alerting absentee owners of “flophouse motels” in the county that might violate the order.
District Attorney Greg Oakes said he has had only a brief opportunity to review the emergency order and wasn’t consulted when it was drafted.
“I want to examine the order more carefully to make sure that it is legally enforceable and constitutional,” he said. “If charges were filed, I would look at each case individually, examining the specific conduct alleged and considering all appropriate equities.”
Church said he didn’t anticipate anyone willfully violating the emergency order. Hilton said there are no plans to set up checkpoints to search buses for migrants.
Hilton said the county would have no say in whether the state decided to house migrants at SUNY Oswego, but that it would take the potentially crippling financial burden off the county.
Church said he hasn’t been notified of any plans to use SUNY Oswego for housing but said it would present its own set of issues because students would return in a couple of months.
“We don’t have the capacity in our hotels to house those folks after 2½ months,” he said, adding that such a situation could damage the area’s vital fishing and tourism industry.
SUNY Oswego officials could not be reached for comment.
The emergency order will have to be renewed every five days.
