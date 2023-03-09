Children’s museum, Cleveland Fire Department, town of Oswego receive money
OSWEGO — County lawmakers on Thursday approved more than $400,000 of COVID-19 stimulus money to support a municipal sewer project, a volunteer fire department and a children’s museum.
The Oswego County Legislature voted 21-1 at its regular meeting to spend the money provided under the American Rescue Plan Act, the seventh round of such funding that county lawmakers have doled out so far. Minority Leader Frank Castiglia was the sole legislator to vote no.
When the resolution was introduced, Castiglia, D-Fulton, and Legislator Marie Schadt, D-Minetto, objected. Schadt said she opposed the legislature’s practice of voting on pandemic stimulus funding in blocks, forcing legislators to vote for all or none of the projects. She said she supported only one of the three projects but would vote for all three.
Casiglia said that while he wasn’t opposed to the projects in Cleveland and the city of Oswego, he believed those municipalities should spend some of their stimulus allotment on the projects instead of asking the county to fund all of it. He pointed out that the town of Oswego had used some of its stimulus money in addition to asking the county for support.
Following a failed motion by Castiglia to remove the projects in Cleveland and the city of Oswego from the resolution, several legislators spoke in favor of the proposals.
The Children’s Museum of Oswego will receive $154,393 to cover direct revenue loss and the increased cost of cleaning. Since the start of the pandemic, the museum has had to continuously clean and sanitize its numerous hands-on exhibits.
In southern Oswego County, the volunteer Cleveland Fire Department is receiving $16,298 to cover cost of updating its locker room and cleaning equipment to better protect against COVID-19 transmission. The project includes installing non-porous surfaces, an equipment dryer and more hand washing sinks, and creates more space in the locker room.
The town of Oswego was approved for $250,000 to help it complete its $6.2 million sewer project just outside the city of Oswego. The project includes 27,000 feet of sewers and three pumping stations that will serve 176 homes in the area of Lake Ontario, Route 89 and Fred Haynes Boulevard.
The cost of infrastructure projects skyrocketed during the pandemic, forcing many municipalities to seek alternative funding to finish them. The town has allocated $150,000 of its stimulus money to the sewer project.
Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, including $350 billion in aid to state and local governments. It can’t be used to offset tax reductions or to delay a tax increase, but the county has significant discretion in how it spends the money.
Eligible uses include revenue replacement for government services to the extent that the reduction in revenue was due to the pandemic; responding to COVID-19 or its negative economic impact, including assistance to small businesses, households and hard-hit industries; premium pay for essential workers; and investments in water, sewer, broadband infrastructure.
Oswego County set up the Office of Strategic Initiatives to manage its $23 million share of the stimulus money. It has set aside $10 million for internal projects but has more than $9.6 million left.
The Office of Strategic Initiatives screens all external applications. The ARPA Taskforce then makes recommendations that are sent to the relevant legislature committees for approval before a vote by the full legislature.
In 2022, the county distributed more than $5.7 million to municipalities, nonprofits and private businesses for 42 individual projects. In February, legislators approved the first round of stimulus money for 2023, giving six applicants a combined $294,204.
None of the applicants that received funding on Thursday got everything it asked for. The Cleveland Fire Department originally requested an additional $10,000 to help it buy a new SUV for the fire chief but the task force cut that out.
The town of Oswego originally asked for $450,000 for its sewer project.
The children’s museum had asked for nearly $600,000 for a variety of projects, but ultimately limited its request to covering direct revenue loss and the increased cost of cleaning.
The Fulton Fire Department was left out of Thursday’s stimulus funding completely. The department had a $20,000 request that was approved by the task force but ultimately not advanced by the legislature’s Public Safety Committee.
