Hochul at CMOO

Then-Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul plays with a child at the Children’s Museum of Oswego during a visit in 2019. On Thursday, the Oswego County Legislature approved a new round of pandemic stimulus funding through the American Rescue Plan Act. The children’s museum will receive $154,393 to cover direct revenue loss and the increased cost of cleaning.

 File photo

Children’s museum, Cleveland Fire Department, town of Oswego receive money

OSWEGO — County lawmakers on Thursday approved more than $400,000 of COVID-19 stimulus money to support a municipal sewer project, a volunteer fire department and a children’s museum.

Recommended for you