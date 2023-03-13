Louis R. Lombardi

 Bob Lambert Photography

OSWEGO — Oswego County is finally getting its first public defender to oversee a new office that will provide legal representation for defendants who can’t afford a lawyer.

At the end of its monthly meeting last week, the Oswego County Legislature unanimously voted to hire Louis R. Lombardi, of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, as the county’s first-ever public defender.

