OSWEGO — Much like eight years ago, when he was first elected to the Oswego Common Council, Robert Corradino said the city is at a crossroads.
“We had a big decision to make,” Corradino said in a Tuesday interview, referring to the mayoral election of 2015, when voters elected current Mayor Billy Barlow to office. “That decision changed the course of our community. We had many storefronts that were empty at the time. I think overall there was a feeling by the residents that the city was going in the wrong direction. I don’t blame them. It was like a malaise hitting our city.”
Corradino, R-7th Ward, announced his candidacy for mayor of Oswego early Tuesday, saying he hopes to continue the economic development momentum that has helped transform the Port City.
“My only motivation is to give back to the community that has been so good to my family and I,” Corradino said. “It has been an honor to serve the 7th Ward and the city. We have accomplished so much in the past seven years, and I would like to see that work continue. Based on my experience working in tandem with the mayor and the council, I think I am the right man for the job.”
The longtime Republican council member has been a major part of the city’s economic revitalization. He has been the common council president for six of those years, overseeing major infusions of state funding with the purpose of rehabbing the city’s downtown and its waterfront.
The city of Oswego won New York’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative in 2016, which brought amenities like the Children’s Museum of Oswego, added new housing developments like the LITATRO Building, Riverwalk Apartments and East Lake Commons. The state’s program allocates $10 million in downtown rehabbing funds to municipalities whose applications are selected every year.
Corradino also praised the continued maintenance to city roads and city services throughout his tenure.
The council president said the city has been able to keep pace with the adverse effects of inflation and the economic and public health outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic without having to raise taxes on its residents.
The city’s $55 million budget for 2023, he added, is the sixth consecutive budget without having to raise taxes or depend on the city’s general fund account to bridge any shortfalls between revenue and expenditures.
The biggest lesson learned from his time in the council working closely with Barlow, Corradino said, is that the job is rigorous.
“Running for mayor, even though it is a small city, is not something one should take lightly,” he said. “This is, and should be, a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week-job. Based on my experience, I know I am ready to tackle that.”
Beyond the accomplishments of the council, Corradino said he has received support from city leaders like Barlow.
Although Corradino did not disclose whether he had received a direct endorsement from Barlow, he did note that he was encouraged by Barlow’s “words and comments.”
Barlow did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.
Corradino is the first and so far only announced candidate for mayor.
The City of Oswego’s Republican Party Committee officials said they are ready to throw their full support behind Corradino.
“Mr. Corradino is very experienced and knowledgeable. He has had eight years representing his constituents in the 7th Ward and has done a fantastic job,” said Laurie Mangano-Cornelius, the chair of the committee. “He has been the council president for six years, so he definitely has the knowledge and experience to continue driving the momentum of the city forward. He has led the council to assist in making sure that projects are moving forward steadily.”
Mangano-Cornelius said no other candidates are running under the Republican Party line.
Oswego County Democratic Committee Chair Elizabeth Passer said local Democrats are still screening candidates.
“In the last year, we have been working on getting more structure in the various processes between petitioning, candidate training and recruitment,” Passer said. “We are basically keeping that on lockdown for now because we want candidates to feel comfortable coming into the fold.”
