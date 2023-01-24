Rob Corradino

Rob Corradino

OSWEGO — Much like eight years ago, when he was first elected to the Oswego Common Council, Robert Corradino said the city is at a crossroads.

“We had a big decision to make,” Corradino said in a Tuesday interview, referring to the mayoral election of 2015, when voters elected current Mayor Billy Barlow to office. “That decision changed the course of our community. We had many storefronts that were empty at the time. I think overall there was a feeling by the residents that the city was going in the wrong direction. I don’t blame them. It was like a malaise hitting our city.”

Recommended for you