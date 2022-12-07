OSWEGO — City councilors approved a bizarre request this week to waive a $401 code enforcement fee regarding an abandoned couch.
City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli began addressing the Oswego Common Council’s Administrative Services Committee Monday by pointing out that the city has been aggressive in its code enforcement after years of complaints from residents about violations.
“And I think the results speak for themselves,” he said. “Aggressive enforcement of the code has helped, in many respects, the city prosper.”
But sometimes the city gets ahead of itself, and this was one such case, he said.
On Feb. 28, police responded to 31-33 W. Fifth St. due to a complaint regarding an abandoned couch. The occupants of the property readily admitted they put it out because a private hauler was coming the next day to pick it up.
“We can split hairs here, and the code does say that you’re not supposed to put trash out the evening before pick-up,” Caraccioli said.
He said this was a special pick-up that was going to happen the next day — March 1.
By 3 p.m. on March 1 the couch was gone. The city’s contractors that handle code enforcement had picked it up. On March 2, the city issued the property owner a code violation and a notice to remedy — the remedy being to remove the couch, but that came at a cost of $401.
“Again I’m all in favor of code enforcement, but it has to be done properly, and in this situation I’m not sure that it was,” Caraccioli said.
He said the codes office indicated the removal was an emergency and that weather might have been a factor, citing snow and “concerns about cushions blowing into the road.”
He said he wasn’t sure if that constituted an emergency and that the city likely erred by removing the couch in less than 24 hours and not giving the property owner a chance to rectify the issue.
Caraccioli said that after speaking with the property owner he believes it was a good-faith effort to properly dispose of a piece of furniture. He asked the council to waive the fee. Property records list the owner as Brian J. Folgherait.
Councilor Kevin Hill Jr. was reluctant to waive a code enforcement fee because the minute an item hits the curb the damage is done. The whole point of a prompt code enforcement response is to mitigate any damage, he said.
“I’m just very hesitant to just waive a fee when I’ve never seen a request like this before for any other code enforcement fee given any circumstance,” he said.
Jeff McGann, director of Code Enforcement, Planning & Zoning, said that the issue in question happened before he oversaw code enforcement, but that the city has some discretion for an emergency pick-up on a case-by-case basis.
He said he had seen photos of the couch, and it appeared that there were some cushions in the snow.
“So if they felt like that could blow or fall into the road and then maybe get covered up with snow and be hit by a plow, I would guess that’s why they did an immediate pick-up,” McGann said. “So there is a little bit of gray area to make a decision on that.” did an immediate pick-up,” McGann said.
Councilor Susan McBrearty pointed out that the private hauler’s fees had been paid for the removal and that it was contracted to pick the couch up within one business day. She said she believed that information was provided to the police and forwarded to codes.
“So codes knew it was being picked up on the 1st,” she said. “They made the decision not to wait.”
Councilor Shawn Walker asked Caraccioli if he was essentially asking the city to eat the cost of the removal fee.
“Correct, as opposed to defending a lawsuit potentially,” Carraccioli responded, adding that if he were the property owner he would probably sue. “I mean it’s a cost-benefit analysis.”
He said weather records appeared to show that the concern about the couch affecting snow removal or the cushions being blown into the street didn’t hold up. It was 45 degrees around 3 p.m. that day, he said, and when it snowed that evening there was less than half an inch of accumulation.
While there were some wind gusts earlier in the day, the wind speed averaged 10 mph, he said.
“I’m no scientist, but just looking up weather for Feb. 28 and March 1 there’s nothing that shows that there’s anything of concern,” he said.
Carraccioli said he regularly works with and defends code enforcement in the city, but that in this instance the city had created a potential liability.
Councilor John Gosek wondered aloud if a floodgate would open if the city started making exceptions and said they should also use this as a cautionary tale to be more careful in the future.
Councilor Shawn Burridge praised the code enforcement staff, but said in this case it seemed like the residents were trying to do the right thing.
“I don’t think we should punish them for at least making an attempt.” He said.
After about 15 minutes of discussion, Councilor Robert Corradino said he thought the committee had discussed the issue in quite a lot of detail.
“We probably spent more time on this than we have on some million-dollar issues,” he said to laughter from his fellow councilors. “I think we’ve done a good job of covering all the facts.”
The councilors, with the exception of Hill, voted to waive the fee. The resolution still needs to pass the full council.
