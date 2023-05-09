HANNIBAL — A man being arrested Monday on a sex-abuse charge hit a trooper and an Oswego County sheriff’s deputy and then used the deputy’s Taser to stun them, the New York State Police said.
At 12:16 p.m. Trooper Alicia Gorka and Deputy Benjamin Muckey responded to a report of a domestic incident at a mobile home at 660 Harris Hill Road in the town of Hannibal.
Gorka arrived and talked to a man who said that his son, James R. Stevens Jr., was acting erratically, including punching holes in his closet walls and grabbing his father’s genitals over his clothing, state police said.
When Gorka and Muckey told Stevens he was under arrest, Stevens punched them, state police said.
During the struggle, Stevens got his hands on Muckey’s Taser, which was already out of its holster, and used it to drive-stun both Gorka and Muckey, state police said.
Tasers fire a pair of barbed darts that deliver electrical current. They can also be used in drive-stun mode, by pressing them against a person’s body and pulling the trigger, delivering a powerful shock.
Muckey regained control of his Taser and used it on Stevens, state police said. Afterward, Stevens was handcuffed and arrested.
Gorka suffered a contusion to her face and drive-stun marks to her torso. Muckey also sustained a drive-stun-related injury.
They were treated at Oswego Hospital and released.
Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman, said Stevens may have been under the influence of drugs but it wasn’t clear because he refused all treatment at Oswego Hospital.
Stevens, 41, of 660 Harris Hill Road, Hannibal, was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and third-degree sexual abuse.
He was arraigned in Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Part court and ordered held at the county jail on $25,000 bail, $50,000 bond and $250,000 unsecured bond.
