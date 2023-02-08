Police, school district acted on a tip from a community member
OSWEGO — A bus driver for the Oswego City School District is accused of getting high between school bus runs.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 1:52 am
Nicole M. Palmer, 41, of Oswego, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.
In a letter posted on the district’s website, Superintendent Mathis Calvin said that the district had received a tip from a concerned community member that one of its bus drivers was using drugs.
The district placed Palmer on leave and contacted Oswego police. Palmer subsequently resigned from the school district.
The police department and the school district launched an investigation, which found that that Palmer was taking drugs when she was alone between dropping students off for the secondary and elementary school bus runs, Calvin said.
Investigators reviewed school bus security cameras and say they confirmed that Palmer was using drugs while on breaks from transporting students. Police said Palmer was in an impaired condition when operating a school bus with students on board after having just taken a drug called Molly, but they did not say how they determined she was impaired.
MDMA, or Molly, is a synthetic drug that alters mood and perception, and can produce feelings of increased energy, pleasure, emotional warmth and distorted sensory and time perception. The drug originally became popular at nightclubs and raves.
Palmer was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released. She’s scheduled to appear in Oswego City Court at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 23.
Calvin thanked the person who contacted the school district with the information about the bus driver.
“Please know that we are committed to the safety of our students and expect all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct,” he said. “We will not tolerate behaviors that compromise the safety of our children.”
Police said they are continuing to investigate and asked anyone with information on the incident or others to call Investigator Kevin Hadcock at 315-342-8201.
