HANNIBAL — A city man threatened several people inside their home, kicking in the door and ripping out a security camera before ultimately leaving, the New York State Police said.

Cody A. Thomas, 23, of the city of Oswego, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree attempted burglary and second-degree attempted burglary.

