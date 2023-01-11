HANNIBAL — A city man threatened several people inside their home, kicking in the door and ripping out a security camera before ultimately leaving, the New York State Police said.
Cody A. Thomas, 23, of the city of Oswego, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree attempted burglary and second-degree attempted burglary.
At about 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 2, troopers were called to a home on Country Lane in the town of Hannibal for a report of criminal mischief.
Investigator Shawn Finkle, of the Fulton barracks, said the residents were inside the home when Thomas began yelling at them and then kicking the door.
“So that’s what prompted the call,” he said.
Finkle said Thomas did not live at the residence and wasn’t related to the occupants, but he did know them. He declined to elaborate but said Thomas tore a security camera off the home and kicked the door in.
The door hit a child when Thomas kicked it in, Finkle said. As he was leaving, he verbally threatened two occupants and displayed his fists in a threatening manner. Thomas possessed a weapon, Finkle said, but he wouldn’t say what the weapon was.
Thomas had left when troopers arrived. He surrendered himself to troopers at the Fulton barracks on Monday.
He was held at the county jail pending arraignment in Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Part court.
