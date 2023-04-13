HASTINGS — A shooting that hospitalized a man occurred after a woman asked friends for help with her boyfriend, who she said had become violent.
Nathaniel L. Perry, 18, of 28 Woodworth Road, West Monroe, was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal use of a firearm, both felonies.
Sheriff’s deputies responded at 4:25 a.m. Tuesday to U.S. Route 11 just northeast of the Brewerton bridge in Hastings after several people called 911 and reported hearing the sound of a car accident or of a gunshot.
Nia Campbell, 19, told investigators in a statement that she had been staying with Nathan Johnson, 22, at a hotel in East Syracuse since Saturday. Johnson woke her up about 3 a.m. Tuesday and told her to quickly help him pack his car. They drove to a McDonald’s in North Syracuse and Johnson took her phone and told her to get food. She said she thought he was trying to steal her things and said he was acting odd.
“He was talking to people that weren’t there,” Campbell told police. “I honestly thought he was going to kill me.”
When she went to get out of the car, Johnson came around, got in her face and started screaming at her. She pushed him and he hit her, according to the statement.
“He kind of backhanded me,” she said. “He hit me a few times.”
She repeatedly called Perry for help. Campbell said she was annoyed because Perry was with his friend, Daniel Cieslik, and wanted her to drive out to Brewerton to meet them near the Waterfront Tavern. She wanted to meet somewhere closer but relented.
Campbell said she sent Perry a text message asking for help and warning that she thought Johnson was going to kill her. She asked Perry if he had his shotgun just in case since Johnson had all of her belongings.
Cieslik, 20 of West Monroe, said in a statement to investigators that Perry called him and said Johnson had beaten up Campbell and had Cieslik pick him up and drive to Brewerton. When they met, Campbell and Johnson got in the back of Cieslik’s car.
“We hung out for a bit and they were smoking some Molly,” he said. “I felt off the whole time because of (Johnson).”
Campbell said Johnson was acting aggressive and at one point grabbed her wrist and climbed on top of her.
“He was threatening them and saying he would fight everyone in the car,” she told police.
Cieslik said the pair had started arguing and Johnson began choking Campbell. He said Perry grabbed a 20-gauge shotgun on the center console that Johnson had brought with him, pointed it at Johnson and told him to get off of Campbell.
“(He) grabbed the barrel and put it against his own head and yelled, ‘put one in the head’ and lunged at (Perry),” Campbell said. “I was kicking (Johnson) and telling him get out of the car.”
Cieslik told the pair to get out of his car and meet him near his girlfriend’s apartment, but they began arguing about who was going and who was staying. Johnson got out but wouldn’t close the door, Campbell said in the statement.
“He was begging me to get out of the car and go with him,” she said. “That was the main fight was that he didn’t want me to sit with (Cieslik).”
They eventually reached a compromise that Campbell would take Johnson’s car and he would ride with Perry and Cieslik and they would all go to his girlfriend’s apartment. But Cieslik said he didn’t want Johnson in his car and told him to wait there for Campbell to come back. Johnson was standing between the two cars arguing with Perry and Cieslik.
Campbell said she saw Cieslik back up and pull out and Johnson was starting to walk toward her so she panicked and started to back out.
“(He) jumped on the hood so I hit the brakes so he would slide off,” she said.
Campbell drove away without calling 911 and met Cieslik and Perry up the road. She told them she had just hit Johnson. Cieslik told her to leave and that they would meet later.
Cieslik said he and Perry drove back to the vicinity of the Waterfront Tavern and found Johnson hobbling. Johnson yelled that Campbell had run him over and Cieslik told him to get in the car and started to back up toward him. When he got close to the car, Johnson started to open the back passenger door.
“As soon as he did this, I heard an ‘uh’ and a gunshot,” Cieslik said. “I immediately took off.”
Cieslik drove to Perry’s house, dropped him off and then went home. In his statement, he said that earlier in the night when they were arguing and Johnson was outside his car he had called Perry the N-word and threatened him.
Campbell said that she later called Cieslik.
“They said that they went back to help (Johnson) and that (he) had come at them so (Perry) shot him in the leg,” she said in the statement.
The trio met at a gas station in Clay about three hours after the shooting. Campbell said they went to Cieslik’s apartment and slept. When they woke up, the police were there.
Johnson was taken to the hospital. According to a felony complaint, Perry shot Johnson in the leg with a shotgun causing a wound that “removed a significant portion of flesh on the victim’s leg, resulting in protracted disfigurement.”
Perry was found and arrested Tuesday night. According to a pre-trial notice filed by the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office, it intends to use an audio recording of an interview between Perry and an investigator during transport to the Public Safety Building in Oswego, as well as a video recording of an interview at the Public Safety Building.
Perry was arraigned Wednesday morning in Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Part court and ordered held at the county jail on $2,000 bail or $4,000 bond.
Reached on Thursday, Cieslik declined to comment on the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.