FULTON — A McDonald’s manager is accused of having sexual relationships with two 16-year-old female employees.
Fulton police said a concerned parent contacted officers on March 6 regarding their daughter being involved in “an inappropriate relationship” with an older man she worked with.
An investigation revealed that the suspect, Zachary E.D. Foster, was the manager of the McDonald’s at 701 S. Fourth St.
According to police, Foster had sexual contact with two 16-year-old girls who worked at the restaurant as well as an 18-year-old co-worker.
He is also accused of supplying them with alcohol and marijuana.
Officers interviewed Foster, who police said admitted to the conduct, which happened in various parking lots and his home, both of which are in Fulton.
On Wednesday, Foster, 32, was charged with first-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor, first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree rape, three counts of third-degree criminal sex act, two counts of first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Foster was arraigned in Fulton City Court. Judge David Hawthorne set bail at $1,000. Foster later posted bail and was released.
Police said Foster has been a manager at the Fulton McDonald’s for about five years, and they believe there could be more victims. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Investigator Joli Marino at 315-598-4342.
Troopers charge man with hurting his child
An Oswego County man is accused of injuring his 5-month-old infant.
The New York State Police said troopers were notified on Tuesday that a 5-month-old infant had been transported to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse with injuries that were found to be “inconsistent with an explanation given by the parents.”
State police said troopers investigated and determined that the baby’s father, Joseph D. McIntyre, had caused the injuries. They did not elaborate but said the baby is in stable condition.
McIntyre, 24, of Phoenix, was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree strangulation and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was held at the county jail awaiting arraignment in Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Part court.
