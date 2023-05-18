WEST MONROE — A man involved in a shooting admitted to investigators that he helped his friend ditch the shotgun by throwing it out his car window.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at about 4:30 a.m. on April 11 to the area of U.S. Route 11 just northeast of the Brewerton Bridge in Hastings. A 22-year-old man had been shot in the leg.
According to witness statements, a 19-year-old woman had gotten into a domestic dispute with her boyfriend and called and texted Nathaniel L. Perry for help. Daniel M. Cieslik drove Perry to meet the woman and her boyfriend near the Waterfront Tavern in Brewerton.
Perry is accused of shooting the boyfriend during an altercation. Perry, 18, of West Monroe, was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.
According to a felony complaint, shortly after 4 a.m. on April 11, Cieslik threw the shotgun used in the shooting out the window of his car while driving on County Route 37 near Hart Road.
Cieslik didn’t mention disposing of a shotgun in the six-page handwritten statement he gave to Investigator Tyler Morse around 9 a.m. on April 11, though he allowed deputies to search his car and iPhone. But according to a court filing, about 13 hours later, Cieslik told Morse in an interview that he had disposed of the shotgun.
“He left the gun in the bag, I’m pretty sure it was the gun,” Cieslik said.
When Morse asked where Cieslik threw the gun, he answered that it was on County Route 37, near a tree farm.
“The bag was open and I felt the back of the gun,” Cieslik said.
According to a pre-trial notice filed by the Oswego County District
Attorney’s Office, Morse had numerous recorded conversations with Cieslik during the investigation.
He spoke with Cieslik on April 11 in Schroeppel, while driving to the Public Safety Building and then at the Public Safety Building. They spoke at 9468 Chalkstone Course in Cicero on April 12 and 13 and in a recorded phone call on April 14. Morse spoke with him again on April 17 in West Monroe and on April 19 at Chalkstone Course.
Cieslik, 20, of 2071 County Route 37, West Monroe, was arrested in late April and arraigned earlier this month on a charge of tampering with physical evidence, a felony. He entered a not-guilty plea and was released.
Lt. Andrew Bucher, a sheriff’s office spokesman, said deputies searched extensively in the area that Cieslik narrowed down for them but did not recover the shotgun used in the shooting. They did recover a different shotgun related to the case in a swamp in northern Onondaga County.
Cieslik is scheduled to appear in West Monroe Town Court on May 22.
