WEST MONROE — A man involved in a shooting admitted to investigators that he helped his friend ditch the shotgun by throwing it out his car window.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at about 4:30 a.m. on April 11 to the area of U.S. Route 11 just northeast of the Brewerton Bridge in Hastings. A 22-year-old man had been shot in the leg.

