SCRIBA — An individual experiencing homelessness is accused of entering an apartment unannounced and menacing the residents with a golf club after they refused to let him continue living there.
The New York State Police said Steven A. Galvezo Jr., 29, no address, was charged with second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
On March 24 around 10 p.m. Galvezo showed up without warning at an apartment at the Wine Creek Apartments on Birch Lane in Scriba, just outside the city of Oswego, state police said.
The resident of the apartment told troopers in a statement that Galvezo had previously been staying there until about two weeks prior when he got picked up on a parole violation. The resident told him to leave, but said Galvezo began screaming and saying it was his apartment.
Galvezo walked into a bedroom and grabbed a golf club that he repeatedly swung in the air, police said. He is accused of taking the cellphones of several people in the apartment so they couldn’t call 911.
“When he had the golf club he was pointing it at us and saying, don’t do anything stupid,” the man said, adding that Galvezo had cut him with a razor in the past. “He kept saying that the apartment was his now and everyone needs to get dressed in dark clothes to go into the night.”
He told police that Galvezo might have been drunk or on drugs. The man said Galvezo demanded he and a woman in the apartment go into the bedroom and told the woman to undress but she refused.
She had secretly kept her phone and gave it to the man to call for help, police said. State police said Galvezo was eventually taken into custody.
Investigator Kathleen Misztal later applied unsuccessfully for a temporary extreme risk protection order, or Red Flag order, against Galvezo.
The Red Flag Law is meant to prevent people who shows signs of being a threat to themselves or others from buying or possessing firearms. Authorities must show probable cause to believe that someone is likely to engage in conduct that would cause serious harm.
In denying Misztal’s application, Oswego County Supreme Court Judge Gregory Gilbert noted that Galvezo was a homeless felon on parole.
“There is no threat of harm to self or others with a firearm of any kind,” he said. “The weapon involved with the threat is a golf club.”
