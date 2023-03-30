SCRIBA — An individual experiencing homelessness is accused of entering an apartment unannounced and menacing the residents with a golf club after they refused to let him continue living there.

The New York State Police said Steven A. Galvezo Jr., 29, no address, was charged with second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

