HASTINGS — A man used multiple online accounts to view and distribute child pornography, including an account he created with a stolen identity, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said.
Jared M. August, 30, of Hastings, was charged with eight counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and one count of second-degree identity theft.
The sheriff’s office said it received tips about suspicious and potentially illegal online activity that began in 2022. Working with the New York State Police, the sheriff’s office began investigating multiple online accounts, which led investigators to a home in Hastings.
Interviews with the residents and an examination of devices in the home determined that August, who lived there, had used online accounts to obtain and distribute “child sexual abuse material,” the sheriff’s office said.
It wasn’t clear what sort of online accounts August was accused of using. A sheriff’s office spokesman did not immediately return a phone call Friday.
August is also accused of creating one of the accounts by using the name and photos of a “local person” he didn’t know and assuming their identity online. The sheriff’s office said he created the account using information taken from the person’s social media. August is accused of sharing pictures of that person’s children with other users and telling them that he was offering the children to perform sexual favors in exchange for money.
The sheriff’s office said investigators found no evidence that August actually had contact with or intended to have contact with the children in the pictures he shared.
August was arrested on Thursday. He was arraigned in Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Part court and ordered held at the county jail on $15,000 bail or $35,000 bond.
Deputies are continuing to investigate. The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information about the case to contact 315-349-3411.
