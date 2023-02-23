Fulton teacher search warrant

Fulton police officers executed a search warrant last month at the town of Oswego home of a Fulton teacher. Although they were searching for stolen property, they also found nine “non-registered, non SAFE Act compliant AR-15 style, semiautomatic rifles,” according to documents filed by the Fulton Police Department, and 22 other long guns and 15 handguns.

 Photo provided

FULTON — A shop teacher accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools, supplies and furniture from his job used his 11-year-old son to help him on at least one occasion, Fulton police said.

Jesse R. Weigand, 42, of 67 Demass Road, town of Oswego, was charged earlier this year with one count of third-degree grand larceny, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and 11 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

