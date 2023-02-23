Fulton police officers executed a search warrant last month at the town of Oswego home of a Fulton teacher. Although they were searching for stolen property, they also found nine “non-registered, non SAFE Act compliant AR-15 style, semiautomatic rifles,” according to documents filed by the Fulton Police Department, and 22 other long guns and 15 handguns.
FULTON — A shop teacher accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools, supplies and furniture from his job used his 11-year-old son to help him on at least one occasion, Fulton police said.
Jesse R. Weigand, 42, of 67 Demass Road, town of Oswego, was charged earlier this year with one count of third-degree grand larceny, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and 11 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Police originally began investigating after Fulton City School District officials contacted them about issues with the budget and spending in the technology department.
According to a statement, Gregory Bailey, a co-worker of Weigand’s, said he tried to order some supplies in April 2022 and was told that the entire $20,0000 technology program budget for the Fulton Junior Senior High School had been spent already.
“I thought this was odd because I knew I had only spent about $400,” Bailey said.
He repeatedly made school administrators aware of the situation and his suspicions about Weigand. The school eventually investigated, and a school resource officer reviewing security camera footage found that Weigand loaded items into his pickup truck on numerous occasions, police said.
Weigand was seen loading storage bins for the new shop tables, pen lathes and miscellaneous boxes. In another video he could be seen loading old lockers and butcher block tops into a trailer in the school parking lot, police said.
Police said that on one occasion Weigand was caught on video having his 11-year-old son help him load stolen property into his pickup. Another time, two 13-year-old students could be seen helping load stolen items into his vehicle, police said.
During a conversation with Weigand in October 2022, Bailey said Weigand mentioned that he had winterized his trailer but couldn’t get it into his pole barn because it was full of desks.
Bailey later helped school administrators go through purchase orders Weigand had placed to determine what might have been stolen. Police said Weigand would place orders online with hardware retailers, get the purchase orders approved and then pick the orders up himself and claim they had been delivered to the school when in fact they had not.
Bailey said that the only projects he was aware of Weigand doing with students were wooden paper clips, CO2-propelled cars and tissue paper balloon projects. Many of the items Weigand ordered are not used for any of those projects.
Police said Weigand is believed to have stolen a variety of items over at least three years, totaling more than $13,000, including lathes, power tools, drill bits, sand paper, saw blades and extension cords. Desks and cabinetry were also taken.
Police said officers executed a search warrant at Weigand’s home on Jan. 26 for stolen tools and other items.
While searching for stolen property, officers discovered nine “non-registered, non SAFE Act-compliant AR-15 style, semi-automatic rifles,” as well as 22 other long guns and 15 handguns.
Police said Weigand and his wife have pistol permits for the handguns. They also found tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition and 91 high-capacity rifle and pistol magazines, all of which are illegal to possess in New York.
Police tried unsuccessfully to get a Red Flag order against Weigand.
The Red Flag Law, also known as the extreme risk protection order law, is meant to prevent people who show signs of being a threat to themselves or others from buying or possessing firearms. Authorities must show probable cause to believe that someone is likely to engage in conduct that would cause serious harm.
Weigand served as chief of the Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department from 2017 to 2021. He was placed on leave after he was arrested.
