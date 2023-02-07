FULTON — A technology teacher and a former volunteer fire chief is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from the Fulton City School District and having numerous illegal firearms.
Jesse R. Weigand, 42, of 67 Demass Road, town of Oswego, was charged with one count of third-degree grand larceny, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and 11 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Weigand served as chief of the Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department from 2017 to 2021. He is currently listed on the department’s website as its 2nd assistant chief. Fulton police said that in January they began investigating an employee at Fulton Junior High School relating to thefts from the school.
The investigation found that Weigand, a veteran technology and shop teacher, had stolen multiple items, police said. The items included tools, consumable tool goods and furniture.
Police said that on at least one occasion Weigand had students load some of the stolen items into his personal vehicle during the school day.
On Jan. 26, officers executed a search warrant at Weigand’s house in the town of Oswego and located items stolen from the school district, police said.
The thefts are believed to have occurred over at least the last three years, police said, with the approximate value of the stolen items being $13,469.24, though the number may be higher.
While executing the search warrant, officers found several illegal weapons and ammunition magazines, police said, including nine rifles that “qualified as assault weapons, and which were not registered or otherwise legally possessed.”
Police said Weigand also had 91 high-capacity rifle and pistol magazines, all of which are illegal to possess in New York, with capacities of between 15 and 60 rounds of ammunition. Police said 48 of the magazines were fully loaded.
Weigand surrendered himself on Tuesday. He was taken to the county jail and held awaiting arraignment Tuesday evening in Centralized Arraignment Part court.
Fulton police asked anyone with information helpful to their investigation to contact Sgt. Lucas Hollenbeck at 315-592-3426.
A message left for FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino was not immediately returned Tuesday.
