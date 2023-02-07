FULTON — A technology teacher and a former volunteer fire chief is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from the Fulton City School District and having numerous illegal firearms.

Jesse R. Weigand, 42, of 67 Demass Road, town of Oswego, was charged with one count of third-degree grand larceny, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and 11 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Tags

Recommended for you