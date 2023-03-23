FULTON — A mother smokes marijuana before bed and sleeps through nighttime feedings. A father stays up all night playing video games and is reluctant to change diapers because he doesn’t “do poop.”
And a malnourished, dehydrated baby is struggling to gain weight.
That is the stark picture painted by a veteran Fulton police investigator in a statement filed in court when the parents were arrested over failing to feed their child.
Crystina Mintonye, 23, and her husband, Richard C. Mintonye Jr., 19, both of Fulton, were each charged on March 10 with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.
Police were already investigating an incident from February involving two of Crystina Mintonye’s other children, ages 3 and 5, and her mother, Heather M. Smith. Police said Smith took the children and eventually pushed them into the Oswego River.
Smith was charged, but police later charged Crystina Mintonye with endangering the welfare of a child for letting Smith take the children despite knowing she had serious mental health and drug addiction issues that led to her talking and behaving in unusual ways. Police said she also allowed Smith to take the children to Smith’s mother’s house, where two sex offenders live.
While police were working on that investigation with Child Protective Services, they learned the Mintonyes had a 2-month-old child together. Doctors at Riverview Pediatrics in Fulton called in a child-abuse complaint on March 1 and had the baby admitted to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.
Sgt. Lucas Hollenbeck said in a deposition that he and CPS investigators met with the parents at the hospital.
CPS had already learned from the hospital that the parents had spent the night there and slept through a 4:30 a.m. feeding; a nurse had to feed the baby. Staff also reported their suspicions that Richard Mintonye was under the influence of alcohol when he came to the hospital.
Hollenbeck reported that in hospital notes several nurses commented that the parents failed to wake up for feedings in the middle of the night, failed to wake up to the child crying and gagging, and failed to adequately burp/keep the child upright after feedings.
“The notes also indicate that Richard does not take an active role in caring for (the baby) and at one point asks the nurse to change diapers for him because he doesn’t “do poop.”
Hollenbeck met with each parent individually. Crystina Mintonye told him that the baby had been born prematurely at 34 weeks and spent 11 days in the hospital. The infant had issues with pyloric stenosis, which caused him to vomit; in January he had surgery to correct the condition. Afterward, they were told to feed him 3 ounces of formula every three hours.
“They had a feeding schedule given to them to help them keep track of the feedings, but Crystina said she does not know where it went,” Hollenbeck said.
She acknowledged missing a scheduled well visit and weight check on Feb. 27 and again on Feb. 28, saying she had stomach problems. She brought the baby to the doctor’s office on March 1.
Crystina Mintonye initially told Hollenbeck she and her husband weren’t missing feedings, then said they sometimes missed them and that the baby would occasionally sleep from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m. without being fed.
She said she sets an alarm to wake her to feed the baby but never hears it and that her husband does not wake up easily and usually doesn’t get up in the middle of the night.
Crystina Mintonye said she used to smoke Molly and use a lot of marijuana but now uses marijuana only before bed each night, smoking two bowls to help her sleep. She agreed that her drug use probably contributed to her not waking up for feedings.
Hollenbeck said Richard Mintonye would frequently cut him off to “ask a question” or go on tangents about something other than what was asked. He also gave Hollenbeck a different account of the couple’s sleeping arrangements.
“He said he was up all night playing video games and then stayed awake all day,” Hollenbeck said. “He said he would go to bed around 6 p.m., and sleep for a little while, but he didn’t sleep regularly.”
Richard Mintonye was hesitant to say the couple had missed feedings but eventually admitted they may have missed a few accidentally.
“While speaking with Richard, Crystina entered the room we were in and was very upset,” Hollebeck said.
She was holding the baby and said she had heard from someone that CPS was taking her kids. Later, while speaking with CPS investigators, Richard Mintonye became upset and caused a disturbance in the hospital, Hollenbeck said, though he eventually calmed down.
“While we were all in the room, (the baby) vomited and neither parent acted concerned,” he said, adding that it wasn’t until a CPS investigator told them what had happened that they attended to the baby.
While Crystina Mintonye was changing a diaper, Hollenbeck said he could see how small and short the infant was for his age. His eyes and face were sunken and his extremities were thin and willowy. He also appeared to be struggling to breathe and never cried. Hollenbeck asked the parents about it.
“They said he is just a good baby and doesn’t cry,” he said. “After observing (the baby) exposed, it appears that he is just too weak to even cry or make other efforts.”
