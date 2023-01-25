Austin S. Tennant

Austin S. Tennant

SCHROEPELL — An Oswego County man is accused of repeatedly accessing child pornography over the course of a year, even after investigators seized his electronic devices and arrested him.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said it began investigating on Dec. 9, 2021, after receiving information that “child sexual abuse material” was being sent on the social media platform Snapchat from a house in Schroeppel. The sheriff’s office did not say who notified it.

Recommended for you