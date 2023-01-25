SCHROEPELL — An Oswego County man is accused of repeatedly accessing child pornography over the course of a year, even after investigators seized his electronic devices and arrested him.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said it began investigating on Dec. 9, 2021, after receiving information that “child sexual abuse material” was being sent on the social media platform Snapchat from a house in Schroeppel. The sheriff’s office did not say who notified it.
On Jan. 26, 2022, deputies executed a search warrant at the house, seizing electronic devices, including the personal cellphone of Austin S. Tennant, 28, who resided there.
The sheriff’s office said it had the seized devices forensically examined and obtained records from several social media platforms. The sheriff’s office said cellphones belonging to Tennant were used to access accounts associated with child pornography and that his personal cellphone had child pornography on it.
Records showed that a day after deputies raided Tennant’s home, an Instagram account of his was used to message underage users asking for child pornography, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators began getting information on the accounts Tennant was using to identify victims.
In the following months, investigators learned that child pornography was still being uploaded to Snapchat from Tennant’s home address, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators applied for and received a second search warrant for his home, which was executed on Aug. 11, 2022.
Tennant’s cellphone was seized again. The sheriff’s office said a forensic examination linked his phone to new accounts showing child pornography.
Investigators charged Tennant with seven counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child. He was arraigned and held on $20,000 bail or $40,000 bond. The sheriff’s office said he was released on Aug. 16, 2022, without having to make bail, but it did not explain the circumstances.
Phone calls to the sheriff’s office and the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office were not immediately returned Wednesday.
In January, the sheriff’s office said investigators learned that child pornography was again being sent on social media accounts from Tennant’s home address.
Investigators executed a third search warrant at his home on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said Tennant was found inside his home with a tablet containing child pornography.
He was charged with seven additional counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, one count of disseminating indecent material to a minor and one count of use of a child sexual performance.
He was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Part court.
