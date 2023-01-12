OSWEGO — Four high school students were arrested after repeatedly hitting a sheriff’s deputy who was trying to restrain one of the students in the school cafeteria, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said.
Around noon Monday, an argument among several students broke out in the Oswego High School cafeteria. A deputy, who is a school resource officer, responded to the incident at the request of school staff.
In a letter sent to students and parents, Superintendent Mathis Calvin said the deputy and school staff approached the students and tried to de-escalate the situation. But a female student became “verbally involved in the incident” and walked toward one of the students who was part of the original argument.
That’s when the deputy grabbed the student by her arm and detained her on a table and then the floor, Calvin said.
The sheriff’s office said that in an effort “to quell the situation, it became necessary for the officer to restrain a combative student.”
While that was happening, three other students approached the deputy and began hitting him and trying to remove his gun and pepper spray from his duty belt, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy managed to hold onto his equipment, but one of the students activated the deputy’s pepper spray while it was still secured to his belt.
The sheriff’s office said no one was injured and that the “situation was brought under control” with help from other deputies and Oswego police officers who responded to the high school.
Calvin said it appeared that the pepper spray deployment was accidental.
Students and staff who were affected by the pepper spray were immediately treated and some were sent home, he said. As a result of the incident, the district implemented a brief hold-in-place order at the high school, Calvin said.
After deputies reviewed school surveillance video, they arrested four students. They were each charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration. The sheriff’s office did not identify the youths because of their ages.
Calvin said the school district was conducting an internal investigation that includes a review of relevant video footage and discussions with students and staff. He said the district would provide an update when it finishes its investigation.
Lockout in Central Square
Three Central Square School District schools were briefly put into lockout mode Thursday while officials investigated a report of a possible weapon seen sticking out of a backpack along Route 11.
The mother of a student called Paul V. Moore High School at about 9:35 a.m., saying she thought she saw what resembled the barrel of a long gun. Following the district’s safety protocols, Paul V. Moore High School, Central Square Middle School and Millard Hawk Elementary School were put in lockout mode, according to a statement by Thomas J. Colafubo, school district superintendent.
The woman had taken a photo of what she saw and sent it to the school district’s special patrol officer. The officer quickly ruled out the possibility that it was a weapon and the lockout was ended, Colafubo wrote.
