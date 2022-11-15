Barlow and Conzone

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, left, stands next to new Oswego Fire Department Chief Paul Conzone. Conzone was announced as the next chief of OFD following the retirement of Chief Randy Griffin. Conzone’s swearing-in ceremony will be Friday at 3 p.m.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The Oswego City Fire Department has a new chief, and it’s someone familiar with the department already.

Mayor Billy Barlow announced that Paul Conzone will serve as the next chief of OFD and the director of emergency management. Conzone was most recently the assistant chief of OFD, serving under Chief Randy Griffin.

