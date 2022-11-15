Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, left, stands next to new Oswego Fire Department Chief Paul Conzone. Conzone was announced as the next chief of OFD following the retirement of Chief Randy Griffin. Conzone’s swearing-in ceremony will be Friday at 3 p.m.
OSWEGO — The Oswego City Fire Department has a new chief, and it’s someone familiar with the department already.
Mayor Billy Barlow announced that Paul Conzone will serve as the next chief of OFD and the director of emergency management. Conzone was most recently the assistant chief of OFD, serving under Chief Randy Griffin.
Griffin announced his retirement late last week.
Conzone is in his 15th year of service at OFD. He was first hired as a firefighter in 2007, followed by a promotion to lieutenant in 2013. In 2017, Conzone was promoted to captain and in 2019 he took the role of deputy chief.
Outside of OFD, Conzone is also the director of safety at the Oswego Speedway.
Barlow said in a statement that Conzone “consistently served in leadership roles” at OFD, and understands the community’s “greatest threats and vulnerabilities,” while also knowing what’s needed to protect Oswegonians and continue improvements at OFD.
“In addition, he has the well-earned respect of his peers, values constituent relations and will work in sync with other city departments,” Barlow said. “I have every confidence he will execute his new role as fire chief with honor, integrity, dedication and humility. I look forward to working with him and all the fine folks at the Oswego Fire Department for my remaining time in office.”
Conzone currently lives in Oswego with his wife, Charity, and children, Matt and Emily. The change of command ceremony will be held Friday at 3 p.m. at the east side fire station to not only swear-in Conzone as the 12th chief of the department, but to recognize Griffin’s retirement. The public is invited to attend.
“I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve my hometown as fire chief,” Conzone said. “I appreciate the support of Mayor Barlow and Chief Griffin, and I look forward to working alongside our outstanding firefighters and fire officers to carry out the mission, vision and values of the Oswego Fire Department.”
