Murder sentence

Investigator Andrew English points to the entrance of the Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski as he leads Alton Brown into court during his murder trial in March. Brown and his co-defendant, Norman Newsome, were each found guilty and sentenced Tuesday. 

 Ken Sturtz photo

OSWEGO —Two men convicted for their part in a botched drug robbery in Fulton that left one man dead and another wounded will spend decades in prison.

Oswego County Court Judge Karen Brandt Brown sentenced Alton D. Brown and Norman A. Newsome Tuesday on 12 separate counts, including murder. Brown’s aggregate sentence is 50 years to life in prison; Newsome’s is 40 years to life.

Recommended for you