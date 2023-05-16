Investigator Andrew English points to the entrance of the Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski as he leads Alton Brown into court during his murder trial in March. Brown and his co-defendant, Norman Newsome, were each found guilty and sentenced Tuesday.
OSWEGO —Two men convicted for their part in a botched drug robbery in Fulton that left one man dead and another wounded will spend decades in prison.
Oswego County Court Judge Karen Brandt Brown sentenced Alton D. Brown and Norman A. Newsome Tuesday on 12 separate counts, including murder. Brown’s aggregate sentence is 50 years to life in prison; Newsome’s is 40 years to life.
Brandt Brown waived the $375 in mandatory court fees until after their release. If they ever do get out of prison, both men will be on supervised release.
Brown’s lawyers, Jean Brown and Shaun Chase, and Newsome’s attorney, Joseph Rodak, had asked Brandt Brown to set aside the jury’s verdict in filings that delayed sentencing by several weeks. But Brandt Brown rejected their motions in a written decision.
A jury deliberated for less than three hours in March before finding Brown and Newsome each guilty. The trial was the first homicide case to go to trial in Oswego County since 2015.
Prosecutors have said that Brown, Newsome and Britani Yerdon drove from Syracuse to Fulton on the night of Dec. 3, 2021, to rob Russell “Rusty” Bardin, a local drug dealer and ex-boyfriend of Yerdon’s.
Bardin was severely wounded in the attempted robbery and his roommate, Aaron Smith, was killed. Yerdon is serving 23 years to life in prison after pleading guilty last year.
Brown and Newsome appeared separately in court, each wearing jail uniforms and in handcuffs and leg restraints. Five sheriff’s deputies dotted the courtroom. Neither Bardin nor Smith’s family was present in court.
Before sentencing, Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Moody said that Brown had shown a complete inability to live within the bounds of the law.
“In sum judge, I can’t think of someone who is more deserving of the maximum sentence,” Moody said.
Chase said Brown feels awful about what happened. He acknowledged Brown has been a career drug dealer and has a limited ability to support himself and his family, but pointed out that he had no history of violent felony offenses before this case.
“Mr. Brown maintains that while present, he had no idea what was going to happen,” Chase said, adding that no one knows who had a gun that night or who pulled the trigger.
Brandt Brown said Brown had not expressed remorse for his actions and called his “reckless disregard for human life is unfathomable.”
Brown spoke only once in court, to ask the judge to repeat herself when explaining the $375 in court fees he would have to pay.
During Newsome’s sentencing, Moody called his crimes “horrendous” and said that while Newsome doesn’t have the lengthy criminal history that Brown does, he was nonetheless an active participant and noted his previous conviction for first-degree robbery.
“Mr. Newsome honestly did not have any ties to the weapon involved and did not have the same relationship with Ms. Yerdon that Mr. Brown did,” Rodak said, adding that his client had always contended he was merely present the night of the murder.
Newsome spoke briefly before sentencing, saying he was sorry for what happened to Smith but that he was also innocent.
“I value everybody’s life; for him to lose his life is messed up,” Newsome said. “It’s tough that somebody lost their life, and I’m losing mine too.”
Brandt Brown said whether Newsome knew someone was going to be shot was irrelevant because he was still there. She acknowledged that Newsome had shown some remorse for Smith’s death.
Before trial, Brown and Newsome had rejected prosecution offers of a sentence of 25 years to life in prison for Brown and 21 years to life for Newsome.
After each man’s sentencing, deputies led him out a side entrance of the courtroom and back to jail and Brandt Brown adjourned court in less than 30 minutes.
