OSWEGO — An energy company is celebrating progress and a huge development that could change the course of how clean energy is produced at Nine Mile Point in Oswego.
A crowd consisting of local, county and state elected officials gathered at a large events tent on a rainy Wednesday morning situated just across from Nine Mile Point’s iconic cooling tower.
Constellation executives gave updates on what will be the nation’s first nuclear-powered clean hydrogen production facility, a project that is years in the making, and is paramount to producing sustainable electricity in the region.
The facility will be used to store excess electricity in the form of producing hydrogen.
The company is the recipient of a $12.2 million award announced by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, an award that gives funds to five energy storage projects in the state for a. It’s made possible through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).
The award funds projects the state recognizes as aiding it in its overall decarbonization strategy.
“We know clean hydrogen is going to be a very important part of New York’s future, and in fact a very important part of our region’s future. There are opportunities that are quite unique here with respect to production of hydrogen from clean sources like nuclear power, but also the utilization of that hydrogen,” President and CEO of NYSERDA Doreen M. Harris said.
Constellation CEO Joe Dominguez congratulated hard work put forth by teams that made the project possible, but also gave attention to a serious issue affecting energy usage and sustainability throughout the world.
Dominguez pointed toward the outbreak of war in Europe between Ukraine and Russia, as well as a war he said “we aren’t doing a very good job with:” climate change.
“We have all seen the outbreak of war on the European continent, which reminds us all about energy security and economically reaching climate change goals without breaking the bank for families and businesses,” Dominguez said. “It’s here, it works. Twenty-four (hours a day), seven (days a week), 365 (days out of the year). It is an economy that employs a lot of folks and families, and it’s poised to do a lot more in the future.”
Constellation’s goal is to be a 100 percent carbon-free energy company by the year 2040, and will also aim to decarbonize industries with the heaviest impact on the environment, such as the automotive world.
Dominguez expressed major expectations for Constellation and the development of the innovative new facility. A rather ambitious aspect of hydrogen would be using the element to create liquid fuels to operate any car, plane, truck, train and ship that is presently in service, Dominguez said.
“Electrification is going to be important, but battery technology is going to have limits, in particular, in heavy transport,” Dominguez said. “We’re going to have to have fuels that are sustainably made with clean hydrogen, that can replace the fuels we already have, without changing a nut or a bolt on any one of these engines. That’s what we’re attempting to do with this hydrogen technology.”
In addition to providing cleaner energy options for a better future, Constellation is bringing jobs to Oswego County and jolting the area in the right economic direction to keep it fully functional and a great place for families to raise children, live and work.
“Oswego County’s official emblem has several symbols in it. Those symbols are agriculture, fishing, history and education,” Oswego County Administrator Phil Church said. “But at the very center that is an atomic symbol there to represent a lot of things important in its significant power production and the importance of our nuclear power to Oswego which supports over 1,500 full-time jobs.”
Executive Director of the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce Katie Toomey recognized the energy company for its dedication to the area both financially (and) physically and its role in making the City of Oswego a destination on anyone’s map.
“(Constellation is) an incredible advocate. They donate time, funds, manpower, and hours to beautify our communities to shop local, to eat at our local restaurants during Restaurant Week, to stay in our hotels,” Toomey said. “So you are essential to keeping this a vibrant and beautiful community to call home. (Oswego is) a vibrant, wonderful place to raise a family and I appreciate you keeping us on the map to that.”
