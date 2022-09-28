Constellation press conference

Officials gather together at Nine Mile Point following a press conference where Constellation executives gave updates on what will be the nation’s first nuclear-powered clean hydrogen production facility.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — An energy company is celebrating progress and a huge development that could change the course of how clean energy is produced at Nine Mile Point in Oswego.

A crowd consisting of local, county and state elected officials gathered at a large events tent on a rainy Wednesday morning situated just across from Nine Mile Point’s iconic cooling tower.

