Editor's note: this story will be updated Wednesday with updated numbers and declarations.
In what many experts considered a toss-up election, Democratic candidate Francis Conole took the lead over Republican and Conservative Party candidate Brandon Williams during New York’s 22nd Congressional District election Tuesday.
Conole, a Navy Reserve captain and former Pentagon policy advisor, led the race 53% to 38.3% as of 11:40 p.m. Tuesday against Williams, a former Navy nuclear submarine officer and entrepreneur.
Both candidates look to take the seat left open after the retirement of four-term Republican incumbent John Katko, who represented a large portion of the voting area prior to redistricting in 2021. Katko, who served as the Republican representative for New York’s 24th District since 2015, did not endorse either candidate.
Republican incumbent Claudia Tenney, who is now the frontrunner in New York’s 24th Congressional District election against Democrat Steven Holden, was eliminated from running in the 22nd District following redistricting.
New York’s new 22nd Congressional District comprises Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties as well as a small portion of Oswego County in the southwest corner.
Conole won the August Democratic primary election by a slim lead against Sarah Klee Hood, 39.3% to 35.6%. Williams won the Republican primary election against Steven Wells with a more significant lead, 58% to 41.4%.
Conole campaigned on protecting the right to abortion; protecting Social Security benefits; lowering prescription drug costs; increasing oil and gas extraction to lower consumer prices; closing corporate tax loopholes; reducing taxes for the middle class; and investing in domestic manufacturing, infrastructure and clean energy.
Williams campaigned on reducing access to abortion except for in cases of rape, incest or life of the mother; cutting government spending; opposing initiatives by U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; cutting taxes for the middle class; and increasing oil and gas extraction to lower consumer prices.
