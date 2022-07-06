OSWEGO — The Oswego Public Library has appointed Lucas Connor as its new director.
Connor has worked in library systems for over a decade, including at libraries in central New York. He most recently served as assistant director for patron services at the Community Library of DeWitt and Jamesville for nearly five years.
Before that, he worked in a variety of roles for the Liverpool Public Library, such as teen librarian, head of circulation and head of outreach and engagement. Connor said that he enjoyed his position as teen librarian but pursued a higher role in order to be able to bring more change to the library.
“Starting out I wanted to be a teen librarian,” Connor said. “That’s what I focused on. I really loved being a teen librarian and I got to do that for quite a few years, but I wanted to make bigger changes within my library. I could see I couldn’t do that as just a teen librarian anymore, so that’s why I made the move to an assistant director position, where I still got to do programming.”
As a teen librarian, Connor hosted over 200 teen programs with about 20 in attendance weekly. He would also direct the teen summer reading program and hold board game nights and video game tournaments where people could come to play and win prizes.
He said that his goal was to provide a safe space for teens and that it was rewarding to watch them grow up and form friendships at the programs. Other rewarding experiences in his career include helping patrons through difficult times like the pandemic and being able to hire library staff.
“I worked through the pandemic and various crises at my last library, and just being able to help our community get through those tough times, I’d say was really rewarding for us,” Connor said. “Also, hires. … I think that’s really rewarding for me, getting to interview and get a diverse group of people inside the library. That’s been a really great feeling.”
Connor, who attended SUNY Oswego for his undergraduate studies, said that he came back because he loves Oswego and felt the director position would be perfect for him. While at SUNY Oswego he studied creative writing, but decided he wanted to change studies.
While on a phone call his father suggested he think about working at a library, as he spent a lot of time there. Connor said that a light clicked on for him, and he went on to attend the University at Albany for his master’s degree and obtained his official librarian certification.
For Connor, working within the library system is his passion because he likes helping people. He hopes to grow the community of patrons and plans on working with the library board of trustees to determine what community members want and move the library in that direction. Preservation of the historic building of the library is also important to Connor.
“I really want to focus the library to being a vital part of the community,” Connor said. “So I want a lot of community members coming in and using the resources that we have here, so as much outreach that the library can do, I think is really important.”
In his new position as director, Connor wears many hats. He is responsible for looking at grant opportunities, supporting staff and patrons, working alongside the board of trustees and much more. Connor said that he would like to get involved in collection development as well as help direct current and future programming. He wants the library to host summer reading programs for adults and teens in the future, alongside the program that it already does every summer for children.
Connor is excited to be in his new role as director and hopes the library will serve as a space for all community members to enjoy.
“Getting to help make decisions that bring the library forward is great,” Connor said. “I think that this library just has so much potential, and it’s coming off of the pandemic, and I think our community could use some extra help after the pandemic. If we can get out there and do some outreach and be a place where people want to be and have fun, learn and grow, that’s what I’m mostly hoping for. I’d like to see this as a very vibrant library with a very active community.”
