WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) on Tuesday announced the locations of her Washington, D.C. office as well as her district offices across New York’s newly drawn 24th Congressional District. 

Tenney’s Oswego District Office is located at 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego. It is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and the phone number is 315-236-7088.

