WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) on Tuesday announced the locations of her Washington, D.C. office as well as her district offices across New York’s newly drawn 24th Congressional District.
Tenney’s Oswego District Office is located at 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego. It is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and the phone number is 315-236-7088.
Tenney also highlighted her senior leadership team, which includes experienced caseworkers and public servants who will continue to strive to provide top-tier constituent services and policy expertise to the residents of New York’s 24th District.
Congresswoman Tenney’s team of expert caseworkers will also host regular mobile office hours in communities across the 24th District to bring assistance directly to the communities in the district. Mobile office hour sessions will be announced monthly on a rolling basis in all 12 counties of the 24th District.
Tenney, of Canandaigua, previously represented the 22nd Congressional District for two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Following New York’s redistricting process, she was re-elected for a third term in November representing the newly drawn 24th District, which now includes portions of the North Country, central New York, the Finger Lakes, and western New York.
“I made a commitment to the residents of New York’s 24th District that we would be ready to serve you on day one of the new Congress, and I am honored that we have made good on this promise. Our new office locations and excellent team of seasoned policy and customer service professionals will provide the highest level of support and care to every resident of the 24th District,” Tenney said. “Our commitment to this community is that we will serve transparently with honor, integrity, and compassion. We will provide top-tier constituent services and work proactively to address the full range of constituent needs and concerns while advancing policies that improve our region, uphold the Constitution, and make our nation stronger than ever.”
Tenney’s Washington, D.C. office address is 2349 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515. The phone number is 202-225-3665. The office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Tenney’s senior staff appointments include Nick Stewart, chief of staff; Spencer Carr, deputy chief of staff; Meg Deneen, press secretary; George Iverson, legislative director; Michael Stadelmaier, district director; Jason Phelps, director of constituent services; and George McNerney, western New York regional director.
