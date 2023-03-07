OSWEGO — Plans have been put in place to make Oswego Harbor greener.
Generation Bridge LLC will turn a former Brownfield site into a solar energy farm. The site, which sits on the Oswego Harbor, is roughly three miles from the Oswego Harbor Power Plant.
The plan involves removing inactive oil tanks and replacing them with solar panels that will generate 25 megawatts of energy.
Generation Bridge is an energy company that owns electric generation facilities in California, Connecticut and New York, and is owned by ArcLight Capital Partners, a private equity firm that focuses on energy infrastructure investments.
“ArcLight is proud to support Generation Bridge’s investment in Oswego, and help New York meet its renewable energy goals by replacing fossil fuel infrastructure with clean energy generation,” said Dan Revers, managing partner at ArcLight, in a press release.
“We look forward to working with the state of New York, the Department of Environmental Conservation and the local Oswego community to begin to transition the Oswego Harbor Power station away from fossil fuel by replacing inactive fuel oil storage tanks with clean, renewable solar power.”
The project, to be built on the South Oswego Terminal, which currently contains several inactive oil tanks, will create hundreds of jobs during construction, with no word on how many permanent jobs it will create.
Officials say they hope the installed solar panels will be generating 25 megawatts of solar energy by 2027.
This project is the first of several planned projects, which may include additional investments in solar energy, energy storage and other clean energy technologies, both at the terminal and the Oswego Harbor Power Plant.
