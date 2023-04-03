Pictured is a cleanroom manufactured by Daldrop. The company, which makes large-scale cleans rooms, primarily for the pharmaceutical industry, is embarking on a project to construct a 40,000-square-foot facility at the L. Michael Treadwell Oswego County Industrial Park.
SCHROEPPEL — A company that manufactures clean rooms plans to construct a 40,000-square-foot facility at an industrial park in southern Oswego County, creating 20 jobs.
Daldrop SBB, a subsidiary of the Daldrop Group, decided to purchase a 17-acre parcel at the L. Michael Treadwell Oswego County Industrial Park in Schroeppel in late 2022, said Austin Wheelock, executive director of Operation Oswego County.
“We’re very excited about their decision to locate here,” Wheelock said.
The industrial park is owned and managed by Operation Oswego County, the local nonprofit economic development corporation.
The German-owned Daldrop is a leading designer and builder of components for large clean rooms, primarily for the pharmaceutical industry. The $6.5 million project in Oswego County marks the largest expansion outside of Germany in the company’s 75-year history.
Daldrop partnered with SBB about eight years ago on a joint venture when it entered the American market and later absorbed SBB.
As the company’s U.S. portfolio grew, it began looking to invest and expand, said Ben Morrow, Syracuse operations manager for Daldrop SBB. It currently has to ship most of its components over from Germany where they’re made. The project at the industrial park will allow it to more easily design, manufacture and distribute components for the North American market, he said.
“We’re going to start at roughly 40,000 square feet, but we want to be able to expand in all four directions of that facility,” Morrow said.
In addition to Daldrop, he said that companies that supply it with components might also be interested in setting up in the area.
Daldrop has another location in Massachusetts where it set up a 12,000-square-foot facility for manufacturing. Originally, the company was considering consolidating its U.S. operations there and closing and scaling back its Syracuse offices.
But Morrow, who grew up in Phoenix, said he was put in contact with Wheelock and eventually became convinced that the industrial park would be a good location for Daldrop to expand. He said company executives from Germany visited and were pleasantly surprised a few
weeks later when President Joe Biden visited central New York to highlight Micron’s planned investment nearby and they could see the sign for the industrial park in the background.
“We kind of went from closing to non-existing to the largest project Daldrop has even taken on outside of Germany,” Morrow said. “It’s a pretty exciting time.”
“All of this sort of developed before Micron,” Wheelock said of Daldrop’s plans to locate to Oswego County. “But it reinforced their decision to develop here.”
Morrow said the company’s decision to locate close to Micron, which plans to construct enormous clean rooms for making semiconductors, was a stroke of luck for Daldrop.
“We fit in there very, very well with a lot of aspects,” he said. “That’d be a potential big opportunity for us.”
Empire State Development, Operation Oswego County and CenterState CEO provided support for the project.
Construction on the Daldrop site is expected to begin this summer.
