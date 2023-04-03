A clean start

Pictured is a cleanroom manufactured by Daldrop. The company, which makes large-scale cleans rooms, primarily for the pharmaceutical industry, is embarking on a project to construct a 40,000-square-foot facility at the L. Michael Treadwell Oswego County Industrial Park.

 Photo provided

SCHROEPPEL —  A company that manufactures clean rooms plans to construct a 40,000-square-foot facility at an industrial park in southern Oswego County, creating 20 jobs.

Daldrop SBB, a subsidiary of the Daldrop Group, decided to purchase a 17-acre parcel at the L. Michael Treadwell Oswego County Industrial Park in Schroeppel in late 2022, said Austin Wheelock, executive director of Operation Oswego County.

