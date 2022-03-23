OSWEGO — A few current and former staff members of The Palladium-Times have been named finalists for the annual Syracuse Press Club 2021-22 Professional Recognition Awards.
The awards banquet, where the SPC will reveal which entries received placed first or second, or received an honorable mention, will be held on May 7.
Freelancer and former staff writer for The Pall-Times, Eddie Velazquez, is one of two finalists for the Human Interest Feature or Series for his story, “Celebrating the power of forgiveness” from November 2021, reflecting on 20 years after the arson attack in Central Square that took down the 150-year-old farmhouse that harbored Gobind Sadan.
Former newsroom manager Nicole Hube’s editorial, “The kids are definitely not all right,” from December 2021 is one of three finalists for the Editorial category. Her editorial focused on kids coping with pandemic-related grief.
Former editor of The Pall-Times, Seth Wallace, also had an editorial as the second of three finalists for the Editorial category, “The promise of living,” from June 2021, on the topic of refugees coming to America.
“Congratulations to all three of our finalists from The Palladium-Times,” publisher Jeff Weigand said. “This speaks to the quality work that our journalists do every day, and we could not be prouder that their work is being recognized by such a well-respected organization.”
