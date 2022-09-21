FULTON — The Fulton Common Council was presented with concerns from the community regarding the proposed multi-income housing project at Nestle Building 30 at Tuesday’s meeting.
Construction, Design and Management (CDM) recently announced their plans to bring multi-income housing to the former Nestle Building 30, located at 533 S. 4th St. in Fulton. The company has plans for 60 to 75 apartment units and the possibility of a commercial space on the first floor.
Fulton resident Amelia Ray spoke on behalf of the Preserve South Fourth Street Facebook group, which she is the administrator of. Ray said that the group has had discussions regarding the proposed housing project, and that members of the group feel that apartments are not the best use for the building.
“While we are all very enthusiastic and excited that Mr. (Christopher) Pisanti and his company, CDM, are going to renovate it, we do not feel that the plan for 75 apartments really utilizes this gateway building into our city in the best way possible,” Ray said. “Many ideas have been suggested by community members. Some suggest that because it’s off of (Route) 481, it would be ideal for quaint stores, business offices, fine dining, a chocolate museum, or even to show movies, concerts or public presentations.”
Ray said that the discussion has expanded citywide, and informed the Common Council that she has written a petition against the project. She said that Oswego County Legislator Frank Castiglia Jr. (25th District) would be supporting the petition along with various other community members for numerous reasons. One reason Ray cited was a decrease in Fulton’s population, providing data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates Fulton’s population as of July 1 2021, to be 11,354. Ray compared this to the population in 2010, which was recorded by the Census Bureau as 11,896.
“With this kind of decline, it would seem more feasible to take this building and turn it into something that our entire community, especially our kids, could enjoy and benefit from,” Ray said. “With Mr. Pisanti’s guidance, Nestle Building 30, a prominent gateway building, should not be turned into 75 apartments, but instead into a show-stopping focal point that will draw not just our community to it, but people outside our community to it because of what it could provide for all of us. Surely, we can do better for this historic structure than putting in just 75 apartments for a community that is already overburdened with so many vacant apartments seeking renters.”
Mayor Deana Michaels said that Christopher Pisanti and his team invited Castiglia to a meeting and tour in Syracuse, but that he declined. Michaels offered Ray the opportunity to take the tour and meeting, to which Ray indicated interest. Michaels said that she would contact Pisanti and his team about it.
Fourth Ward Councilor Ethan Parkhurst thanked Ray for sharing the concerns with the Common Council. The Nestle Building 30 is located within Parkhurst’s ward, and he said he has been involved in the Preserve South Fourth Street Facebook group, keeping up with discussions and listening to his constituents’ concerns.
Fifth Ward Councilor and Council President Audrey Avery also thanked Ray and said that the Common Council values feedback.
“I’m really proud to see more people coming out and being active in our community,” Avery said. “We do appreciate the input that we receive.”
In other business, the Common Council approved the transfer of $120,000 in ARPA funds, $20,000 going toward a Fulton Police Department substation and $100,000 going to Oswego Health.
“We have had great opportunities to work with Oswego Health, not only in their DRI project, but as they advance their health care system here in the city of Fulton and in Oswego County,” Michaels said. “We see the value that they bring to the county and understand that any support we can give them will only help to advance their campus and advance the services that they provide here to our residents.”
The council also authorized the Clerk/Chamberlain to advertise for a public hearing on Oct. 4 relative to the Community Development Agency applying for a Restore New York grant.
“This grant that we’re applying for, we’re applying as a city on behalf of a large project that we’ve been asked right now not to disclose at this point, but we will get that information out at the public hearing, and that project is a significant opportunity for development in the city of Fulton,” Michaels said.
Michaels said that the project falls under the sector of manufacturing and education.
The next Fulton Common Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. in the community room of the municipal building.
