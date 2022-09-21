Sep 20 2022 Fulton common council

Pictured are City Clerk/Chamberlain Jodi Corsoniti and Mayor Deana Michaels at Tuesday evening's Fulton Common Council meeting. 

 Savannah Norton-Wyckoff photo

FULTON — The Fulton Common Council was presented with concerns from the community regarding the proposed multi-income housing project at Nestle Building 30 at Tuesday’s meeting.

Construction, Design and Management (CDM) recently announced their plans to bring multi-income housing to the former Nestle Building 30, located at 533 S. 4th St. in Fulton. The company has plans for 60 to 75 apartment units and the possibility of a commercial space on the first floor. 

