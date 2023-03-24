Micron CEO tour

President Joe Biden listens as Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron Technology, left, speaks during a tour of Micron Pavilion at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse on Oct. 27, 2022. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer-D New York, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul react at right. The plant, once it is built in the town of Clay, is expected to create 9,000 jobs over the next 20 years and offers economic opportunities for Oswego County.

 AP file photo

ALTMAR — A countywide initiative started this week as political and community leaders of Oswego County met to prepare for employees of Micron Technology to live in Oswego County.

Micron announced in 2022 that it would construct a microchip plant, over the border with Onondaga County in the town of Clay.

