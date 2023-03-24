ALTMAR — A countywide initiative started this week as political and community leaders of Oswego County met to prepare for employees of Micron Technology to live in Oswego County.
Micron announced in 2022 that it would construct a microchip plant, over the border with Onondaga County in the town of Clay.
Micron plans to invest up to $100 billion and add up to 9,000 jobs at the new plant over the next 20 years.
With construction of the first phase slated to begin in 2024, leaders in Oswego County want to make sure they’re ready to welcome the first workers in.
Oswego County is being aided in its efforts to prepare for a potential incoming population surge by MRB Group, an architecture/engineering/planning group. Its main office is in Rochester; it has several branches across the country, including one in Syracuse.
The event, hosted at the Tailwater Lodge in Altmar and paid for by Oswego County, included city and town mayors, city and town council members, school superintendents, and community stakeholders from across the county.
The evening kicked off and was generally “emceed” by former Central Square Mayor Millard “Mudd” Murphy, who welcomed everyone into the room, enticed everyone to the buffet dinner and later introduced the two main speakers for the evening: Matt Horn, director of municipal services for MRB Group, and Michael N’Dolo, director of economic development services.
Horn led by saying that the incoming Micron plant is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for central New York.
“The number of incoming workers to this area, It’s generationally changing for central New York,” Horn said.
The first part of the discussion was focused on the housing market in the area, and the changes and improvements that will have to be made for the glut of workers.
“First ones in will be construction workers,” said N’Dolo. “You’ll notice a surge in hotel occupancies as construction begins.”
N’Dolo also added that construction of new hotels will probably occur along the Interstate 81 corridor in Oswego County.
The jobs Micron will be adding will require as little as a high school diploma for some and up to a four-year degree for others.
Many of the coming jobs will pay on the higher end of average salaries for the area. Audience members asked about Micron employees living in the more far-flung parts of Oswego County.
“Studies have shown, the more money people make, the less they mind living farther away from their workplace,” said N’Dolo.
Horn suggested that new and different types of housing will need to be built.
“You’re going to see an uptick in new homes,” said Horn, “specifically in two-family homes.”
Horn addressed the fact that as far as some municipalities are concerned, two-family homes are a “four letter word.”
N’Dolo piggybacked on what Horn addressed with the multifamily homes.
“Multifamily homes mean different things than 30 years ago,” said N’Dolo. “You’re going to capture more young people in your community.”
N’Dolo added that that many incoming employees will be looking for high-end apartments.
“Some of these people may only hang around for a few years,” N’Dolo said. “They might not be looking to invest in a home.”
Infrastructure will need to be put in place in the cities and towns of Oswego County to account not only for Micron, but for the new and existing businesses in the area that will support Micron.
Horn and N’Dolo, in their presentation, also addressed traffic concerns.
“What does the congestion leaving Mexico to get to Clay look like?” asked N’Dolo “These are concerns you need to start addressing now.”
One of the ways municipalities in the county are preparing for this is by partnering with SUNY Oswego and seating members of local governments on the Oswego County Micron Strategy Steering Committee.
The committee has set up subcommittees to address topics like economic and workforce development, health care, education, housing and tourism.
David Turner, director of the Office of Strategic Initiatives for Oswego County, is one of the members of the Micron Steering Committee.
“We put these groups together so we can fully catch the opportunity that’s in front of us,” said Turner.
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels also sits on the steering committee and said she is excited for the opportunity the Micron Plant means to not only Oswego County, but the city of Fulton as well. Fulton is about 15 miles from the Micron site.
“We must act and we must be willing to explore new ways of doing business,” Michaels said. “Going forward, (we need)a Micron readiness plan in place by late summer for Oswego County, with Fulton having a significant role in the plan being key.”
Turner put a finer point on the chance Oswego County residents have with Micron coming to the area.
“This is your chance to craft the future of Oswego County,” Turner said.
