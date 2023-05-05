OSWEGO — The city of Oswego and SUNY Oswego co-hosted an event at city hall on Tuesday night to launch the “one city, one campus, one community” photo essay project.
This was the inaugural event of the Campus-City Relations Committee (CCRC).
“Not only does the project highlight the partnerships that exist between the city of Oswego, the business community and the university’s students, faculty and staff, it speaks to the purpose of the CCRC and its role to collaborate, coordinate, and lift our communities up together,” Oswego Mayor William Barlow Jr. said at the event.
The project encompasses businesses throughout the city of Oswego including the Children’s Museum of Oswego (CMOO), Oswego YMCA, Pathfinder Bank, and the Port of Oswego Authority.
The sites throughout the city, including The Palladium-Times, were picked in conjunction between the CCRC and the career services office at SUNY Oswego. Each site picked has a SUNY Oswego alum or an intern from the school working there.
“That office (career services) did wonderful scouting work in the early phases of the project identifying sites where interns and alums were working,” said Douglas Guerra, faculty adviser to the English Honors Society members who wrote the accompanying essays. “We then collaborated with the CCRC, which is made up of folks who are leaders both in the city and on campus, to come up with a list of 10 sites that showcased the diversity of places and people that characterize the city for this inaugural run of the project. The idea was that we could build out that idea further in the future and bring more people and places into the picture.”
Because many SUNY Oswego students come from out of town, they may not be as familiar with the city as those that live and work here every day.
“The majority of students (on this project) are out-of-towners,” SUNY Oswego photography professor Peter Cardone said. “This project asks them to more actively engage with the wider community by visiting these sites to complete the project as photographers and writers. What they learn enriches their education, while the photographs highlight their abilities and the Oswego community.”
This project has encouraged the students to use their skills as photographers and writers to better weave themselves into the Oswego community at large.
“Photography and environmental portraiture specifically is a great tool to make these positive relationships between the city and SUNY Oswego students more visible,” Cardone said. “City residents may be familiar with a number of these businesses or organizations but they may be less aware that students are here too, contributing and learning. The photographs really help connect students to these locations. I also especially want to highlight the work of the writers who were able to provide insight into the ways these businesses, organizations, supervisors, interns, and the college all support one another in moving the community forward.”
The project also allowed a chance for the students to step outside of their typical day and appreciate the city beyond what they normally see.
“They loved it, especially the opportunity to visit places that, as English majors, they didn’t immediately think of as related to their career paths,” said Guerra. “So while there was an obvious magnetism to sites like The Palladium-Times or The River’s End Bookstore, I think it made an impact on them to see the range of places where their peers and alums have embedded in the rich texture of the community: from childhood education, to banks that support capital and business investment, to food safety for the region, to cultural heritage sites, to places that support health and wellness for both kids and adults.”
