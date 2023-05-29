top story Communities across Oswego County celebrate Memorial Day May 29, 2023 May 29, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Members of the Mexico High School marching band participate in a Memorial Day parade Monday in the village of Mexico. The parade ended at the Mexico Village Cemetery where a brief ceremony was held. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save People marched in or watched Memorial Day parades throughout Oswego County Monday, including in Caughdenoy, Central Square, Mexico, Parish, Phoenix, Sandy Creek and Lacona, and in Fulton on Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Today's E-edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSpecial prosecutor to investigate ex-Oswego copFulton man pleads guilty to running over girlfriend with carPerson shot at downtown Oswego restaurant, police sayMaine couple recovering from crash that killed Fulton teenagersCops: Oswego man threatened to shoot up unionFired Oswego deputy fire chief back on city payrollPolice seek suspect in Oswego shootingOswego named one of the best small lake towns in the U.S.Police: Syracuse man shot woman in Fulton, kidnapped herPatricia A. Cahill Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes ssi����|��|&��!�p��@��<��a8;��D��H��L��P��T��X��\��`��d��h��l��p�a8HW��A�a<���DK��A`�aL�aH;�|�&W����T,A����8,@� HX�A�a<��a@HU1�A��@��t,A� ��xH`%�A�atHTـA��t8!��|� �|�����N� C�$*StringBuffer.ReplaceAll%%oss����|��|&��!�p�a8;��<���@��D��H��L��P��T��X��\��`��d��h��l��p��t��x�a8HT�AHTe�A�a@HS�A��@<`�|b.HTq�A�aDHdU�A�a@��<���@��<��xHS��A;��@�aLHS��A��L�aHHS��A��HHA1`�aH,@� HUy�A�aH<` D|�.HV�A�aL,@� HUM�A�aTHS1�A;��T�aPHS�A��PH@�`�aP,@� HU �A�aP<` Joy 3 BDRM West Sideapartment Oswegonot hud approved no smoking Jobs Joy CLEANING SPECIALIST IMMEDIATE P/TOPENING FORENERGETICWORKERS.EXPERIENCEDPREFERRED BUT WILL TRAIN. NO Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
