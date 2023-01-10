CNY Pumpkin Fest

The CNY Pumpkin Festival is slated for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Washington Square Park in Oswego.

OSWEGO — Two beloved community events are returning to the Port City this year.

The Oswego Common Council Monday unanimously approved the use of public spaces for Harborfest 2023, and this year’s iteration of the Central New York Pumpkin Festival. Both projects have, respectively, become synonymous with summer and fall in Oswego.

