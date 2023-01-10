OSWEGO — Two beloved community events are returning to the Port City this year.
The Oswego Common Council Monday unanimously approved the use of public spaces for Harborfest 2023, and this year’s iteration of the Central New York Pumpkin Festival. Both projects have, respectively, become synonymous with summer and fall in Oswego.
Organizers of events on city property are required to apply for a permit through the city’s Community and Economic Development office. The common council then approves those permits.
“These events are annual staples for our community and important to continue year after year,” Mayor Billy Barlow said Tuesday. “We work well and try to support these events the best we can, both with in-kind services and funding support, to continue to grow and enhance these events.”
Barlow said both events are great tourism draws for the city.
“They help fill restaurants, hotels and other facilities in our community that all contribute to our local economy, so our support is important,” he said.
The Oswego Harborfest committee’s planning for the 34th annual event is well underway, according to a press release on the festival’s website. The event is scheduled for July 27-30. The resolution approved by the common council allows the festival to take place in city-owned venues, such as Breitbeck Park.
CNY Pumpkin Festival is set to take place at East Park, also known as Washington Square Park, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
Based on the resolution approved by the council, organizer Oswego YMCA is requesting road closures along East Oneida Street, from East Fourth Street to East Third Street.
The organizer is also requesting the city provide trash cans, and that the city allows food vendors for the event. Additionally, the organizer also requested the city waive its open container laws for a wine tasting event to take place during the festival.
YMCA Marketing and Communications Director Trish Levine said the organization has overseen the festival since 2018.
“We have live music, and a lot of amusement park-type activities for children,” she said. “We have a variety of food and marketplace vendors. This is a family-focused festival that we like to bring to the community. It pairs nicely with the season.”
An area of focus for this year’s event, Levine said, is expanding the number of food trucks and craft vendors available.
“We had six or seven food vendors, and we would like to more than double that,” she said.
