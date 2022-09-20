OSWEGO — The Oswego City Fire Department is in need of some new equipment.
OFD Chief Randall Griffin came before the Common Council Monday night during a committee meeting to discuss moving forward with a bond to purchase a new fire apparatus. Griffin explained the department’s 1986 heavy rescue vehicle needs to be replaced.
The department began looking for a new rescue prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the current vehicle was found to have cracks in its frame, Griffin said.
The fire chief told the council the heavy rescue is currently not in use, which requires firefighters to run to the station to get specialized gear before going to the scene. Griffin said the department is looking at a demonstrator vehicle that only has a few miles on it so far.
The department is asking for a $1 million bond for the vehicle, plus “soft costs” related to bonding, Griffin said. He added it would take two years to build a completely new vehicle, which would be more expensive given the rising costs of building materials such as steel and aluminum.
Griffin said he plans to begin using the vehicle in mid-November if the council agrees to move forward with the purchase.
In other business, the council also moved forward with engineering projects for improvements to the city’s Skate Park and Sheldon Beach Project. City Engineer Jeff Hinderliter asked the council for authorization to sign a proposal for design documents to support the project in the amount of $28,000.
Hinderliter also asked the council for authorization for an agreement with JMT Inc. for construction services to help complete the Riverwalk West Bridge Street/West Utica Street Project, which is utilizing FEMA funds due to the area being damaged by heavy storms.
Lastly, the council went into executive session to discuss collective negotiations regarding the Oswego Firefighters Union.
