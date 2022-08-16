OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council voted Monday to approve a program that would help mitigate high lead levels in the city’s drinking water.
The council approved the resolution presented by City Engineer Jeff Hinderliter, who asked committee members to approve the New York State Lead Service Line Replacement Project, a grant that selects properties around the city. It’s been dubbed the “Environmental Justice” zone.
The program was created after an amendment made under New York’s Clean Water Infrastructure Act, passed in 2017, a document from the state said. The program provides municipalities with grant money to replace lead drinking water service lines in residential homes.
State law now requires that municipalities have a complete inventory of their water supply by 2024.
Hinderliter said it will come at no cost to the homeowner or the city. He said the city currently has nearly 8,000 lead services. The program covers roughly 100 to 150 services.
Replacement is necessary, according to the state report, because over time the old pipes corrode and lead can seep into the water, creating unsafe drinking water. New York state collects data on blood samples taken to monitor any substance that may be present at unsafe levels. He said the population of young people combined with the amount of lead service lines are what qualified the city for the program.
Hinderliter said the project would target areas he called “environmental justice” areas. These include low income areas, high minority populations and homes not being invested in as much.
“We’re doing this in areas where we can do the most good with this to the people with the least opportunity to do it,” he said.
Hinderliter then requested approval for a proposal submitted by GHD Consulting Services to produce bid documents for the program in the amount of $38,500. This was followed by a request for the approval of a proposal from GHD Consulting to assist with the Land and Copper Rule Revisions in the amount of $85,000.
In other business, committees also approved a bid submitted by WD Malone Trucking for the Riverwalk West Wall Sidewalk Reconstruction Project. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said the project uses $1.7 million set aside in FEMA funds.
Repairs will be done on the West Linear Riverwalk from Bridie Manor to the post office, to where a switchback ramp currently is.
This was also the former location of a pavilion torn down earlier this summer. Damages were sustained in that area from high water from heavy storms.
Also, councilors approved a request by Oswego City Fire Chief Randall Griffin to consider a cancer screening program for the city’s firefighters. Griffin explained that the leading cause of death among firefighters is now cancer. Previously, it was believed to be cardiac disease, Griffin said.
Griffin said they’d seek a company willing to come to the department to conduct the screenings. Participation among firefighters is voluntary and is a $300 flat rate fee. He said the screening site saw an uptick of cancer screening because of the center coming directly to the station, as opposed to going to Syracuse to get tested.
Griffin said he hopes one day a firefighter will say, “I’m alive because I work for the city of Oswego.
