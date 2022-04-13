OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow’s “Social District” is coming to fruition after the Oswego Common Council approved amendments of Chapter 59 of the code of the city of Oswego at its Monday meeting.
The district boundaries include approximately West Second Street to East First from Oneida Street to the shoreline along Lake Ontario. Wright’s Landing Marina, which is owned and operated by the city, will be included in the district as well as both linear river walks, Veteran’s Stage and Water Street Square.
Some exceptions include: from West Cayuga Street to West Schuyler Street on West Second Street, which was a change made by City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli last week. The district also expands to East Third Street only along Bridge Street, which was an amendment made by Councilor Shawn Walker in order to keep Azteca Mexican Grill within the district.
The district will take place on June 1 until Oct. 1. The open container ordinance will be lifted daily from noon to 10 p.m. within the defined boundaries previously set by the council.
Caraccioli told The Palladium-Times the change in time — which was originally proposed to be from noon to 11:59 p.m. — came after the request from the Common Council. Councilor Susan McBrearty (1st Ward) received some concerns from residents who live within the district, Caraccioli added.
“The creation of a social district will bring more energy and enhance the atmosphere of our revitalized downtown area while giving small businesses another opportunity to expand sales and work together to continue improving our downtown,” Barlow previously said. “We’ve had great success with lifting the open container ordinance during city events and with so many more downtown events scheduled to take place in the future, it makes sense to make this a permanent change during the summer months.”
All alcoholic to-go drinks will be in clear plastic cups and will “clearly” identify where the alcoholic beverage was purchased. Cups will also have a logo that is “unique to the Oswego Social District,” Barlow noted before. The container will also display “Drink Responsibly — Be 21” in no less than 12-point font.
Caraccioli clarified to The Palladium-Times that patrons can bring drinks out of a restaurant or a bar and walk throughout the district.
He used the example if someone buys a drink at Southern Fare, they can walk to Bistro 197. But since Bistro 197 is another licensed premises, meaning they also have a liquor license, a patron cannot bring the drink from Southern Fare into Bistro 197. The drink would have to be finished or thrown out prior to entry.
But nothing stops a patron from entering a non-licensed premises, such as Man in the Moon Candies, unless the business chooses not to allow patrons inside with an alcoholic beverage.
Councilor John Gosek Jr., who represents the 5th Ward, voted against the “Social District.” He noted to the Common Council that he does see some benefits to the “Social District,” but wanted to represent his district well after he received “mostly negative” feedback from his constituents.
“I see the progressive bend to Mayor Barlow’s agenda and I’ve supported it wholeheartedly for the last six-and-a-half years,” Gosek said. “I think it can be successful if it’s carried out properly. But personally I listen to my constituents.”
