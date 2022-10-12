OSWEGO —The city of Oswego is another step closer to starting work on the Route 48 Corridor, with hopes it will breathe life back into a section of town.
During Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting, councilmembers approved to enter into an agreement with C&S Companies, a Syracuse-based construction company, to do work that would improve Route 48 between Utica Street and the Oswego YMCA, located on West First Street.
C&S’s proposal costs $65,000. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said the funding would come from infrastructure money the state has made available for the next two years. The mayor said 50 percent of the funding would be ready next year, and the other half the following year.
The project, also slated as the Route 48 Corridor Beautification and Safety Improvement Project, aims to repave the roads, analyze traffic patterns and, hopefully, revitalize the area and drive economic growth.
During a committee meeting back in May, Barlow described the section of Route 48 as “one of the worst streets in the city.” The corridor is in need of a spur, as it has seen businesses come and go over the years, including a daycare and diner that are no longer operational, the mayor said. Barlow explained last week that C&S will need time due to the size of the project and physical construction probably won’t start until 2024.
In other business, the Common Council approved the purchase of a new heavy rescue vehicle for $1 million. The vehicle will replace a heavy rescue vehicle the Oswego City Fire Department has had since 1986.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.