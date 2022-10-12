OSWEGO —The city of Oswego is another step closer to starting work on the Route 48 Corridor, with hopes it will breathe life back into a section of town.

During Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting, councilmembers approved to enter into an agreement with C&S Companies, a Syracuse-based construction company, to do work that would improve Route 48 between Utica Street and the Oswego YMCA, located on West First Street.

