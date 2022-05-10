OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council of Oswego has approved $1.4 million toward road improvements, also announced earlier this week by Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
The council unanimously approved the funds, which are allocated through the State Touring Route Program, and will give the city $750,000 over the course of two years to repair streets and implement improvements.
Barlow previously said during a committee meeting on May 1 municipalities are limited to addressing state routes within city limits with the program. Route 48, which the mayor said is one of the worst streets in the city, will be improved during repairs slated to begin next year.
The streets that will be impacted during this time are Utica and Erie streets. This particular corridor has seen recent closures as well. The program will allow for additional improvements such as sidewalks and some street enhancements, which Barlow said he is hoping will spark some economic growth.
Road work is already underway as of Tuesday for the annual $1 million milling and paving work done throughout the city. A large part of that work will be done on the east side and is being contracted by Riccelli-Northern.
The city has asked the public to allow for a few extra minutes when traveling for delays and detours, in addition to obeying “No Parking” signs along streets on the paving plan.
The project is expected to take four to six weeks to complete.
