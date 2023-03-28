OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council voted Monday 6-1 to approve a $60,000 funding request to help finance two of Harborfest’s primetime events.
The city will pay up to $60,000 to help finance the fireworks display and the Friday night concert at Breitbeck Park, which in years past has featured internationally recognized acts.
Up to $30,000 will go to funding the barge for the fireworks display. The other amount, not to exceed $30,000, would go toward funding the festival’s main musical draw Friday night.
Dan Harrington, who became the festival’s executive director in January, thanked the city and other business sponsors for the support they have shown the festival even when it was absent in 2020 and 2021. The festival will take place in the last week of July.
At a previous administrative services committee meeting, Harrington said Harborfest’s sponsors had remained consistent in their support, with some increasing their giving to help offset increased costs, such as $20,000 more for the fireworks.
“Our mission is to create a nationally recognized festival and events that attract and engage a broad and diverse audience, celebrate and build community and advance economic development in Oswego,” he said Monday.
Harrington predicted a bigger audience for this year’s festival compared to last year’s. He also touted the ways in which the festival is beneficial to the Port City in terms of tax revenue.
“The vendors pay sales tax on items purchased locally to support their businesses,” he noted.
The city’s Department of Public Works, Harrington said, stepped up after the tugboat and barge that the city relied on for fireworks did not materialize.
The city’s administration, including Mayor Billy Barlow, Harrington noted, came through for the festival.
Councilman Shawn Walker, R-4th Ward, said he could not support the spending. He was the lone “no” vote against the resolution.
“It is not fair to the taxpayers. It is nothing against Harborfest,” Walker said. “I don’t think the taxpayers should be footing the bill.”
For Barlow, the decision to continue helping Harborfest was easy.
“While some folks may complain, the basic question to ask is if the community is better with or without the festival,” the mayor said. “The amount of people and amount of exposure it brings to the community for the week is really hard to fully compute, but I’d contend the return on investment for the community as a whole far exceeds the direct investment made by city government.
“I’d also point to local business owners and tourism organizations and gauge their reaction to holding the festival or not and what it means to them.”
