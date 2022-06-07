OSWEGO — The city of Oswego made steps toward repairs and a campaign to brighten up an area of the city at a committee meeting Monday night.
Members of the Common Council approved Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow to seek bids for repairs to the West Linear Riverwalk area. Barlow noted the area sustained damage due to intense storms, including a pavilion that had to be torn down because it was deemed unsafe.
The area has been recognized under the city’s Federal Emergency Management Agency Declaration.
FEMA funds would be used toward revitalizing the area. Barlow said Oswego has $1.4 million to repair the West Linear Riverwalk area. The money would allow the area to be restored back to its original state, Barlow said during the meeting.
Barton & LoGuidice, an engineering consulting firm based in Liverpool, has already done a preliminary assessment and have come up with a new design for the area. Barlow said the firm is taking their plans and putting in for a bid with a contractor to complete the project.
Later in the meeting, Barlow requested members of the Common Council accept a bid with Rombough Electric for the Pedestrian Bridge Lighting Project. The bid is for $378,701 and will be funded with the city’s CFA grant the city was awarded in December.
As for the project, Barlow said the pedestrian bridge, which was once the former railroad bridge, will be illuminated with some down lighting. The mayor said the bridge has unique architecture that will look nice when illuminated and will add to the beautification in the city’s downtown revitalization efforts.
Barlow noted that it could also act as somewhat of an attraction, drawing people to the area to view the lights and take pictures. Various events take place at the pedestrian bridge such as downtown block parties and fireworks.
Barlow said the project should be complete by October of this year.
