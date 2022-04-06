OSWEGO — The Planning and Development Committee unanimously approved three amendments offered by City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli on the proposed “Social District” law during its meeting Monday.
Caraccioli brought the amendments to the committee prior to next week’s public hearing of the “Social District” so that the “public has an opportunity to comment on them,” he said.
Since all three amendments were what he called “reductions” to the law, he said the city would not have the re-write law, re-advertise the law or have another public hearing with the amendments.
“Doing it now, in light of a public hearing next week, with public full disclosure, I think meets the spirit and the intent of the law,” Caraccioli said.
The first amendment was a “scrivener’s error,” Caraccioli added. In section 59-18, subsection D, of the Proposed Local Law 1 of the Year 2022, it originally stated that “noting contained in this Article prohibits a person from entering a non-licensed premises, such as a shop or store, with an alcoholic beverage purchased within the Oswego Social District,” if the shop or store is within the proposed boundaries of the “Social District.”
Caraccioli said “noting” should be “nothing,” so that it now reads, “Nothing contained in this Article prohibits a person from entering a non-licensed premises.”
“In re-typing this, I dropped the ‘H,’” Caraccioli said. “Blame it on my pinky.”
The mayor’s office previously told The Palladium-Times, prior to Monday’s committee meeting, that no business within the proposed “Social District” is being forced to participate in the idea — meaning restaurants don’t have to do to-go drinks, nor do other businesses that aren’t eateries have to allow those to enter with the alcoholic beverages.
The second amendment offered by Caraccioli was the timeframe of the “Social District.” In section 59-17, subsection A, the original proposed time of the “Social District” was noon to 11:59 p.m. After hearing from the council, Caraccioli said, the new proposed time is now from noon to 10 p.m. every night from June 1 to Oct. 1.
A second change to the district’s boundaries was also made. After Councilor Shawn Walker’s amendment at the last committee meeting, Caraccioli also “eliminated” the section of West Second Street between West Cayuga Street and West Schuyler Street.
Those two blocks are primarily residential properties or businesses that don’t serve food or drink. After the elimination, the “Social District” would open back up in front of Skip’s Fish Fry on the corner of West Schuyler and West Second Street.
“I’ll make those changes immediately and publish it with the city clerk by (Tuesday, April 5),” Caraccioli said.
ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES COMMITTEE
The Administrative Services Committee authorized an amended budget for the Oswego Police Department for $25,000 to cover the costs of lateral sign-on bonuses for two police officers as well as aid the stipend for participants in the Fitness Standard Program.
The Fitness Standard Program is an “incentive” to keep officers healthy. Police officers can track workouts that they do on their own, and the other part is a physical agility test at the end of the year, Cady said.
There is a monetary bonus for those who participate in the program. It’s a $400 bonus for the tracking portion, and if the officer tacks on the test at the end of the year too, it’s $750. Cady said 19 officers have signed up so far.
“I’m pretty excited about that. It’s more than half of the department,” he said. “Next year, hopefully we’ll have more.”
Cady also mentioned OPD “was lucky enough” to take two officers from other local departments.
“I’m sure if anyone is on social media, they can see it’s a fairly competitive field trying to find police officers,” Cady said.
Also receiving budget amendments were the Oswego Tree Stewards for an additional $400 to purchase new tools to assist in purchasing new equipment. Phil McArthur, who attended the committee meeting on behalf of the Oswego Tree Stewards, said the last time the organization came to the council for any sort of budget request was five or six years ago.
“We’ve tried sharpening saw blades, but that only works sometimes,” he said. “This request is for new pole saws and saw blades for our short saws. It’ll make our work a lot easier. … It works out to paying us about 25 cents an hour. So we really are a good deal.”
Common Council President Rob Corradino thanked the Tree Stewards for the group’s work “all these years.”
“I’ve seen your work. I’ve driven by on a Saturday and I see you working diligently,” he said. “I think the city is much better off having people like you who really care about our tree canopy. As you know, we are a Tree City USA.”
The committee also authorized a $7,000.63 budget amendment to the Parks Equipment Account for a new slide at the Shapiro Park Playground. Corradino, who represents the 7th Ward, said the slide broke early last year. The Department of Public Works took it down and put up a barricade “so no one would get hurt.”
“In order for us to use it properly, we need a slide,” he said. “I would appreciate everyone’s support on this to make it a complete playground.”
PHYSICAL SERVICES COMMITTEE
Among a few points under new business, the Physical Services Committee notably authorized a request from the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce to host the weekly farmers’ market which will be held on Thursdays from June. 9 to Oct. 13.
The market will be at its usual location on West First Street and will start at 4:30 p.m. each Thursday.
