OSWEGO — Committees of the Oswego Common Council made steps toward approving additional improvements to city streets Monday during a committee meeting at City Hall.
Mayor Billy Barlow requested approval from the council for a contract with Riccelli Enterprises Inc. for money that would go toward improving several streets in the city. It’s part of the milling and paving project, which is done every year, Barlow said.
The contract is in the amount of $1.4 million.
Barlow said the bid came back higher than expected, but prices in oil are a factor, as well as labor issues. The mayor explained that it wouldn’t hinder any progress on milling and paving projects.
This goes hand in hand with an allotment over two years for the State Touring Route Program totaling $1.4 million. That’s roughly 750,000 for the next two years.
Barlow said the program only allows municipalities to address state routes within city limits. Oswego has state routes 104, 48 and 481. Most of the work on 481 has been done, as part of the East First Project. Work on state Route 104 was completed by the state, leaving state Route 48, Barlow noted.
“If you look at Route 48 from Utica Street to the city line, it’s one of the worst streets in the city,” Barlow said.
The original plan was to improve Utica to Erie streets this year, but the program will make it so the city can remove this portion and repair it next year using funds from the State Touring Route Program. This would be done from Utica Street to the city line out past the Oswego Country Club, Barlow clarified. The program also allows for additional improvements.
“This funding actually allows us to do not just paving, but allows for sidewalks and some street enhancements,” Barlow said. “This corridor is going through a rough period of time now with the Ritz closed, the daycare just closed. Some other businesses in that corridor have closed.”
Barlow said he hopes the program can be used to instill some infrastructure improvements and spur economic growth in that area.
In other business, the city is looking into acquiring hydrobikes from Hydrobikes Inc. in the amount of $8,714. Barlow said they would be available in addition to paddle boat, kayak and bike rentals at the Welcome Center.
