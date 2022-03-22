OSWEGO — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow’s proposed “Social District” in the Port City was pushed to the next stage by the Planning and Development Committee of the Oswego Common Council: a public hearing.
But at Monday’s committee meeting, a couple people already made their voices heard, going against the proposal.
Councilor Shawn Walker motioned to amend the proposed district’s boundaries. The new district would run from West Second Street to East Second Street from the Lake Ontario shoreline until Oneida Street.
The boundary would also extend to East Third Street only on Bridge Street in order to “take care of” Azteca Mexican Grill.
The original proposal ran from the shoreline to Utica Street, but Walker said there was nothing north of Oneida Street that needed to be in the district.
Walker also let Barlow further discuss the proposal, and Barlow noted a “Social District” has been done in “numerous counties across the country rather successfully.”
But he made sure to clarify any confusion: the “Social District” does not mean the Port City is abruptly lifting the open container ordinance.
“What we’re saying is, within this district in the boundary … is that if you’re dining in a restaurant or you’re drinking at a bar in these restaurants, you can order a drink as you leave,” Barlow said. “What you can’t do is leave your house with a cooler of a six pack of Bud Light and go sit at the corner of West Second (Street) or West First (Street) or wherever and drink that Bud Light in a can.”
All to-go drinks from bars and restaurants will be put in a clear plastic cup no bigger than 16 ounces, Barlow added. To introduce the plan to local establishments, Barlow said the city would buy upward of 1,000 cups to distribute likely 100 to each restaurant on West First Street.
“Then it’ll be up to them to continue (buying cups) if they want people to utilize this in their business,” Barlow said.
The idea behind the “Social District,” Barlow said, is to allow people who are having dinner downtown — at eateries like Southern Fare or Bistro 197 — to get a drink to go, and then bring that drink to the farmers’ market, for example.
“It makes it easier to walk around the community. And it gives people an opportunity to enjoy some of the things we have to offer here all in one night, rather than being tied to a specific place if you want to have a drink or you want to continue to have a bite to eat,” Barlow said. “There’s plenty of other communities that have done this. We aren’t the first. I’m sure we won’t be the last. It’s a great way to really enhance the energy and add a bit of a social aspect to downtown with all the recent improvements we’ve done.”
The mayor’s office also clarified to The Palladium-Times that no business within the proposed “Social District” is being forced to participate in the idea — meaning restaurants don’t have to do to-go drinks, nor do other businesses that aren’t eateries have to allow those to enter with the alcoholic beverages.
Some of the councilors who spoke, including Councilor Kevin Hill, said they were in support of the district, with Hill adding, “With everything we’ve done in the city, it’s a natural progression.”
Councilor Shawn Burridge, a former policeman, noted that most issues pertaining to the open container ordinance stemmed from house parties and college students and didn’t foresee any major issues with the district.
“The hours (of the ‘Social District’) would be noon to midnight. I think what that does is capture some of the events that we have during the day and into the night and doesn’t go all night,” Barlow said. “Particularly students walking home at 2 a.m. from bars, they can’t take drinks at 2 a.m. Not just students, but people in general. That’s usually the rowdy crowd, right? 11 (p.m.) to 2 a.m. We’ve kind of cut that off at midnight to prevent any trouble from happening there.”
Hill and Barlow also mentioned different large events, such as the Fourth of July parade, downtown block parties, or the Christmas tree lighting, where the open container ordinance is lifted.
Hill said he hadn’t seen any issues during these events. “(I’ve) never seen fights, rowdiness, or anything that was anything different than a usual day,” he added.
“That’s where you have a lot of people congregated where you’re almost inviting a bit of conflict,” Barlow said. “The fact that this will just be open and gradual and broad all day long, I think reduces the risk anyway.”
A couple residents spoke against the “Social District,” including Dick Atkins, who the idea the “worst thing (the city) could do.”
“You now are going to allow young people coming out of a restaurant, carry a glass of beer walking down the sidewalks between noon and midnight. I live at that district. … I don’t want these people standing outside of my building, my front lawn, shouting out and having a good time,” he said. “On top of that, I don’t want to see the city spending money to give restaurants and bars cups as an experiment. … We’re not a fun city. This is a business. … The business is, you pay taxes, and you provide the service.”
Hill, who commented after Atkins left the room, said Atkins’ comment “really speaks to old Oswego and where we are today.”
“To say we’re not a fun city is just so three decades ago when nothing was happening,” Hill said. “This is the first time in my life in the city of Oswego that it feels energetic.”
The full Common Council will vote on a public hearing at its next meeting on Monday.
