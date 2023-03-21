OSWEGO — As Dan Harrington stepped up to the podium, he said that since becoming Harborfest executive director in January, he has had to learn all of the duties the job entails.
“And some of it is quite difficult,” he said.
The Oswego Common Council’s Administrative Services Committee Meeting on Monday night was no exception.
Councilors lobbed repeated questions at Harrington about Harborfest’s request for support, asking about the festival’s long-term viability, whether it should be shortened and if the money the city was being asked to spend might be better spent on sidewalks.
Harrington began by thanking Mayor Billy Barlow and the city for their support last year. He said the city’s Department of Public Works crews were extremely helpful. And when the tugboat and barge used for the fireworks show fell through at the last minute, Barlow helped find replacements.
“Where he got them, I’m not really sure, but he came up with it and thank God he did,” Harrington said.
The New York State Canal Corp., which had previously supplied the tug and barges, stopped providing support. So, Harborfest was asking the city to help with that again this summer. He said the nonprofit festival was also asking the city for $30,000 to co-sponsor the Friday night concert. He said hiring a nationally known band would cost $60,000-70,000 and that Harborfest planned to cover half of the cost.
Councilor Kevin Hill, R-3rd Ward, asked Harrington where he sees the festival going and how any financial support from the city might foster the long-term viability of it rather than be a stopgap measure that Harborfest seeks year after year.
Harrington responded that he believed having a national act appear on Friday would help increase the number of people and vendors at the festival.
He said Harborfest’s board has discussed cutting the festival from four days to three or charging admission, but he wants to keep the event admission free and four days long.
They’re also working to have more offerings for children and families, which he said would help the festival long-term.
“Yeah I just, I’m struggling to see how the investment would be a long-term investment and not something that we would be asked for every year,” Hill said, adding that he thought Harborfest could shorten the length of the festival without sacrificing quality.
Harrington said that he didn’t expect to ask the city to co-sponsor the Friday night entertainment in the future. Perhaps Harborfest could pay for the tug and barge itself at some point in the future too, he said.
Councilor Shawn Walker, R-4th Ward, said his concern was how he could explain continually providing support to Harborfest to his constituents when so many city residents don’t attend.
“That’s my problem right now,” he said. “They’re on us, we’re going to get phone calls you wouldn’t believe.”
Walker acknowledged that the festival had become much nicer than in the past when it developed a reputation as a rowdy drunken party. But he said the city would easily spend $100,000 on the tug and barge as well as overtime for police firefighters and DPW crews.
“How could I tell a guy he can’t have a sidewalk when we’re giving you guys $100,000?” he asked, adding that he didn’t think he could support the request. “Nothing against you or Harborfest, I’m just going to hear it from the constituents.”
Harrington said Harborfest had hired a public relations expert who retired from the New York State Fair to help promote the festival. He said he believed the event was beneficial to the city. Walker agreed but said his constituents had other priorities.
“I understand,” Harrington replied.
Eva Corradino, chair of the city’s Promotional and Tourism Advisory Board, spoke in support of Harborfest, pointing out that it brings tens of thousands of people into the city who often return.
“Coming from that aspect, the tourism, the thought it not being here it really hard to swallow,” she said. “It is our signature summer event.”
Councilor Shawn Burridge, R-2nd Ward, said he believed the crowds at Harborfest hadn’t been as large as they were decades ago in part because people aren’t going out and spending money the way they once did. He said that while on Saturday night, Harborfest is spectacular, it’s a ghost town on Sundays and mostly attended by locals on Thursdays. He also wondered if shortening it made sense.
“But I just don’t see how we can keep putting money into it if we’re not going to get anything back out of it,” he said.
The city is doing its fair share to support the festival he said, adding that he wasn’t sure the event would survive long term.
Councilor Susan McBrearty, D-1st Ward, said he believed it was too soon after the COVID-19 pandemic to judge how Harborfest was doing.
The councilors agreed the pandemic had devastated Harborfest, which was not held in 2020 and 2021.
Harrington said Harborfest’s sponsors had remained consistent in their support, with some increasing their giving to help offset increased costs, such as $20,000 more for the fireworks.
Hill acknowledged the challenges facing the festival coming out of the pandemic and pointed out the city had spent tens of thousands of dollars on other nonessential projects such as lighting bridges and dams.
“So I mean, to be honest, this is really kind of a drop in the bucket if it’s going to help the festival,” he said. “I’m kind of evolving my thoughts on this, but I think I would support the full request tonight.”
Harrington said he won’t be looking for the same kind of monetary support next year.
With that, the resolution passed without opposition. It still needs to be approved by the full council on Monday.
