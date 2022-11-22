OSWEGO — The Administrative Services Committee of the Oswego Common Council on Monday approved the demolition of a Port City property.
The committee approved the $27,000 demolition for the house at 46 Mercer St., which is “in very much in disrepair,” with a collapsing roof alongside missing windows and doors, according to Code Enforcement Director and Planning & Zoning Administrator Jeff McGann.
“It’s unsightly property in that neighborhood, just a block from the brand-new park that we built on the waterfront,” McGann told councilors.
The house, which is in Councilor Shawn Burridge’s (2nd Ward) ward, noted that the property has been victim to break-ins and other damage to what is left of the building. He added there have been “countless” visits by the Oswego Police Department and “numerous” visits by Code Enforcement to clean out the house and pick up the garbage.
“It’s getting to be a pretty regular thing,” Burrdige said. The home at 46 Mercer St. is assessed at $15,000, according to the Tax Map ID/Property Data from Oswego County. It’s a three-bedroom, one-bathroom house built in 1920.
According to the data, the property is owned by Hall Ward Jr.
“At the point right now where we’re at, nobody’s going to be interested in the house at all, even the property,” Burridge said. “The only opportunity we have to do anything is to demolish the house to stop the problems we’ve had there.”
In other business, the committee approved a resolution that accepts the bid submitted by Boardsafe Docks at Northeast Products and Services, Inc., for work on the personal watercraft dock at Wrights Landing.
DPW Commissioner Tim Rice told councilors that the dock will be at the site of the original jet ski launch at the marina.
The city is also slated to enter into a new lease with Camelot Lodge, LLC, to continue to use the storefront at 201 W. First St. as a Visitors Center.
The Visitors Center, which last year was visited by about 500 people from around the country — including surrounding states such as Pennsylvania and New Jersey — provided information for visitors regarding the city and Oswego County, according to Tim Stahl, the community and economic development deputy director.
The center also housed the Blizzard Bucks event and COVID vaccinations in previous years.
The Physical Services Committee also approved a few resolutions, including approval for a “Humans Versus Zombies Nerf Game Event” that will be held in April, and approval for the Ancient Order of Hibernians to organize the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in March.
All resolutions will be presented to the full council at its next meeting on Monday at City Hall.
