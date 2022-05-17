OSWEGO — The Administrative Services Committee of the Oswego Common Council gave the nod to new measures to ensure crowd safety during upcoming summer events, and moving forward.
On Monday, committee members approved a budget amendment requested by Mayor Billy Barlow to cover the cost of new modular vehicle barriers in the amount of $150,462. The Modular Vehicle Barriers 3X system is designed by Mirfram, a defensive equipment company based in Israel.
The Oswego City Police Department is working alongside the Department of Public Works to get the system up and running. With warmer weather approaching, outside events will soon be in full swing.
“We felt that it was time to look at the vehicle barrier system to mitigate potential accidents that may occur with vehicles coming into crowds,” OPD Police Chief Phillip Cady said. “We’ve had several systems. This one seems to work best for the city.”
A video of how the product works is available on the company’s website.
It can stop a vehicle at up to 25 feet, Cady told the Council. Mirfram also said the barriers can stop motorcycles, trucks, sedans and vans from ramming into a crowd.
The defense company has worked with multiple branches of the military, federal law agencies and the United Nations, according to its website.
The light weight MVB3X is also able to stop heavy trucks up to 7.5 tons, according to Mirfram’s product description. No tools are required for assembly and it’s a one-person job.
The barrier has public safety in mind following a rash of vehicular attacks on large crowds throughout the country in recent years. Mirfram has cited attacks of this nature in Columbus, Ohio; Charlottesville, Virginia; London; Jerusalem; and even in Times Square in New York City in 2017.
The company said if this barrier had been developed then, these tragedies never would have happened.
