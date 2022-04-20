OSWEGO — The Physical Services Committee of the Oswego Common Council pushed a change in the trucking route for the Windmill Component Project that the Port of Oswego Authority is taking on through Vestas.
The new route will have “less of an impact” on residential areas of Oswego, committee chairman Kevin Hill (3rd Ward) noted during Monday’s meeting.
Originally, trucks were to depart from the south end of the Fitzgibbons site and proceed east onto Mitchell Street, eventually hitting the intersection of East Seneca Street, Middle Road and county Route 1. Trucks would then exit the city and continue on country Route 1.
Carl Rode, department manage at C&S Companies, told the committee there are two options being taken under consideration, which will allow trucks to depart from the Fitzgibbons site directly onto Mercer Street.
The first option, according to the proposal submitted by the Port, “locates the access way from Fitzgibbons to Mercer Street in between (East) 9th and (East) 10th Street.” The trucks will be parallel to Mercer Street on the Fitzgibbons site “in order to enter onto Mercer Street with minimal turning movements required.”
The second option aligns the new route along the south edge of the railroad tracks on the Fitzgibbons site “where it will continue eastward, crossing 10 1/2 Street and bisecting the ‘triangular’ parcel to merge onto Mercer Street west of (East) 11th Street.”
“In addition to the visible utilities, we are aware there is a trunk line leading to the wastewater treatment plant located within the northern highway boundary of Mercer Street so we are prepared to use protective measures such as crane matting to ensure this line remains protected,” the proposal states.
Continuing on Mercer Street, trucks will head to East 12th Street where a “driveway is proposed to be constructed” to allow the trucks to go straight into the Hammermill site.
“When not in use, the driveway will be gated and signed to prevent unauthorized access,” the proposal states.
At Hammermill, trucks will be staged for inspections before departure. “Trucks departing Fitzgibbons to Hammermill will only occur during normal working hours,” the proposal added.
From Hammermill, trucks will go eastbound on Mitchell Street from the “site’s existing driveway,” with “temporary improvements” at the east corner of the driveway to accommodate the truck’s turn onto Mitchell Street. Trucks will continue east on Mitchell Street to the East Seneca Street, Middle Road and county Route 1 intersection.
A temporary roadway was proposed “along the former Mitchell Street roadway alignment to the east of the existing utility pole line.”
“This route will allow for the trucks to have a straighter alignment with county Route 1 which will subsequently require the time for occupation of this intersection to be decreased,” the proposal reads. There will be gates with signage installed to “prevent unauthorized use” of the temporary road.
“Trucks go through, (escorts) block traffic, and away they go,” Rode said during Monday’s meeting. “If we came through what was initially proposed … it could be a two- or three-cycle movement. … We feel this is a much better option not only for the trucks but for the community to evacuate these trucks out of the city in an effective manner.”
Nothing is going to change “operationally” at the Fitzgibbons site in terms of working hours, Rode mentioned.
All equipment and components that are taken directly from the ships “out of the dock space” will be hauled from the Port to the Fitzgibbons site on tractor trailers on the “private road” to be staged.
“All of the conditions that were set forth in the previous meeting (in February) are still in effect. This just simply modifies the route,” he said. “The amount of people that will be impacted (is) significantly less. It’s a far better option. We appreciate that.”
The resolution, which was just set to be a discussion about the proposal from City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli, was amended so that the Port’s proposal will go before the Common Council at its next meeting Monday, April 25.
