OSWEGO — The Administrative Services Committee of the Oswego Common Council approved a proposal to enter the next steps to possibly renovate the basement of the McCrobie Building.
At Monday’s committee meeting — after some concerns during the previous committee cycle from a couple councilors about finances — the proposal from C&S Companies was approved and pushed to the full council.
C&S’s proposal, which comes out to $83,600, is just for a schematic design, a hazardous materials survey and design, and bidding assistance/construction administration. The schematic design comes out to $56,000 and the bidding assistance/construction administration is $19,000. The survey is the remaining $8,600.
The proposal does warn that if additional work is requested or the “scope or services” changes, the amount might change. But nothing will be changed without approval from the city.
City officials intend to renovate the basement of the Roy C. McCrobie Civic Center, located at 41 Lake St., to “convert the basement space” from storage into a “flexible program space.”
Within the scope of work from C&S, the company plans to create full contract documents of the existing space.
In the previous committee meeting, which saw questions of who or what would be the tenants of the space, there was a proposal to move the Salmon River International Fishing Museum from Pulaski to the Port City. Council member Shawn Burridge stressed the amount of space could have other capabilities in addition to the museum, according to previous reporting from The Palladium-Times.
In other business, the Administrative Services Committee also pushed a budget amendment for the Oswego City Fire Department to the full council.
OFD requested an additional $65,000 for the department’s overtime budget.
Assistant Fire Chief Paul Conzone said the budget amendment “is primarily from unforeseen vacancies in (the) department.” OFD has had four retirements, two disability retirements and seven resignations this year, Conzone said.
OFD has had 10 people in the recruit firefighter training program this year. The program, however, is 15 weeks long.
“(There is) the trickle down effect,” Conzone said. “While they’re away for 15 weeks each, we’ve backfilled overtime to keep people on fire trucks.”
The Oswego Common Council will meet Monday at 7:15 p.m. at City Hall.
