OSWEGO — Coffee Connection has made the move from West Mohawk Street to West Second Street, located in the building that was formerly La Parrilla.
The business was closed for about two weeks during the move, and is returning with extended hours, according to owner Tara Hoyt. Coffee Connection will now be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Hoyt said that part of the reason she made the move was to get out from under event venue Harbour Hall.
“It’s hard being there when there are parties or events,” Hoyt said. “People are very loud upstairs, and so it takes away from the ambiance of like a nice, calm, hang out, read a book coffee shop.”
The previous location was also hard to maintain because it was partly underground, and people had difficulty finding it, Hoyt said. When she was offered the space on West Second Street, Hoyt was already very familiar with the building.
“I got offered this location and I had worked for La Parrilla for over six years,” Hoyt said. “So I knew the building, I’ve been in and out and I knew how much space that he was offering and loved the garage door, being closer to Bridge Street, the foot traffic, having the movies next door. A bright, beautiful location that I got to customize myself. “
Hoyt has made some changes to make the space her own, including interior painting, the addition of a breakfast bar and putting out some flowers. The back room is set to open in about a month and will be used as a common space. A zero gravity massage chair will also be put in the area, as well as more seating and a reading nook.
There will also be a sign put on the building within the next few weeks. At the previous location, Hoyt was limited to chalkboard signs, so when it rained there would be no sign for Coffee Connection.
Hoyt plans to bring in a local art teacher to host classes and wants to host other events such as open mic nights and poetry nights. She said that once events start, hours will be expanded.
“I just want a nice, very calm, welcoming environment for anyone and everyone to feel they have a space to come and just relax for a moment,” Hoyt said.
In the future, Hoyt would like to launch an app for Coffee Connection and offer curbside pickup.
“I want to launch an app and do curbside,” Hoyt said. “I really want to offer that because I don’t have the drive-thru concept, but if you want to get a coffee before work, I have customized an app where you can order your favorite one. You don’t have to punch it in every time kind of thing and it can be ready at a certain time of the day and you can just pull up and pick it up.”
Hoyt said that she added new items to the menu before closing at the previous location, but that she would like to continue expanding the menu. She plans to add mocktails and tea soda, and for summer there will be Italian sodas, different flavors of lemonade and iced tea. She is also hoping to offer soup and sandwiches this fall.
“I haven’t expanded too much into the food yet,” Hoyt said. “I really kind of want someone else to maybe take over the kitchen and use it as a commercial kitchen and have the stuff cooked and provided first and then we kind of just fill it throughout the day, not like actually having a chef in there cooking all the time.”
Hoyt is looking forward to business at the new location, now located at 156 W. 2nd St.
“I’m excited that I have a curb, that I’m going to have a sign and that we just have more exposure,” Hoyt said.
